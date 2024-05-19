 Textiles in home decor and interior design: Tips to elevate home furnishings with fashion and functionality - Hindustan Times
Textiles in home decor and interior design: Tips to elevate home furnishings with fashion and functionality

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
May 19, 2024 04:04 PM IST

Textiles as design statements: Home decor and interior design experts reveal tips to enhance interiors with artisanal craftsmanship

Textiles are at the heart of home furnishings, serving a dual purpose of functionality and fashion as the choice of fabric significantly influences a space, elevating aesthetics and functionality. From robust upholstery fabrics designed for durability to opulent drapery that exudes luxury, textiles can change how a house looks and feels.

Textiles in home decor and interior design: Tips to elevate home furnishings with fashion and functionality (Photo by Behance)
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Saba Kapoor, Co-Founder of Nivasa, advised, “Go for special braids and weaves, showcasing artisanal craftsmanship to elevate interiors. Apart from their practical functions, textiles act as a medium for personal expression, mirroring the homeowner's individuality and setting the overall ambiance of the space. They have the unique ability to celebrate cultural heritage by incorporating traditional patterns or showcasing expert craftsmanship.”

She further recommended, “Opt for upholstery fabrics that boast dust-proof and spill-resistant properties, ensuring furniture stays pristine with minimal upkeep. This practicality enhances the longevity of furnishings while maintaining aesthetic appeal. Be it elegant throws, rugs or curtains, textiles play a multifaceted role in transforming a house into a home thereby enhancing the functionality and style. More often than not, textiles also also resonate with the individuality and cultural identity of its inhabitants, making the living space truly personal and inviting.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Sachin Chauhan, Director at Dialogues by Nirmals, said, “Textiles are a way of transforming functionality to become a prominent element in home furnishing fashion. The exploration of this evolution bridges functionality and aesthetics seamlessly. The intrinsic role textiles play in elevating home décor is adding a statement look to any space. As textiles evolve, homeowners and stylists are seeking to incorporate innovative textures, patterns, and materials, turning everyday items into expressions of personal style.”

He concluded, “Textile pieces not only contribute to the overall aesthetic of living space but transform it into a curated and fashionable haven. From luxurious drapes to intricately designed cushions, the broad category of textiles is stealing the spotlight by becoming the ultimate functional source of adding interesting decor and fashion.”

News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / Textiles in home decor and interior design: Tips to elevate home furnishings with fashion and functionality

