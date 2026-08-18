Chef Ranveer Brar shows how to make bottle gourd interesting with his lauki kofta recipe: See step-by-step preparation
Ranveer Brar turns bottle gourd into a spicy indulgence with his easy-to-make lauki kofta recipe that can be prepared in just half an hour.
The bottle gourd, or lauki, might be a common vegetable in Indian kitchens, but they are not always the most popular one. Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar attempts to change that perception with his lauki kofta recipe, which he uploaded on YouTube on August 7.
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The recipe takes approximately 35 minutes to make and serves two to four. The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients
For lauki kofta mixture
- 1 medium bottle gourd (peeled, grated)
- Salt to taste
- 1 tbsp tender coriander stems (chopped)
- 1 cup gram flour
- Salt to taste
- 1-2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
- ½ tsp fennel seeds
For curd mixture
- 2 cups curd (beaten)
- 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
- 1 heaped tbsp coriander powder
- 2 tbsp degi red chilli powder
- 1 tsp turmeric powder
For lauki kofta curry
- 2 tbsp ghee
- 1-2 tbsp oil
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- 1 tsp fennel seeds
- 2 medium onions (roughly sliced)
- 1-2 dry Kashmiri red chillies
- Prepared curd mixture
- 1 ½ cups hot water
- 2 tbsp fresh coriander leaves (chopped)
- 1 tsp dry fenugreek leaves (crushed)
- Salt to taste
- Fried koftas
Other ingredients
- Oil for frying
For garnish
- Coriander sprig
Method of preparation
For lauki kofta mixture
- In a bowl, add grated bottle guard and salt to taste. Mix well and set aside for a while.
- Squeeze out the excess moisture from the bottle gourd and transfer it to a clean bowl.
- Add tender coriander stems, gram flour, salt to taste, ginger garlic paste and fennel seeds. Mix well.
- Heat oil in a kadai, drop the kofta mixture into the hot oil, one portion at a time, and fry until golden brown and crispy.
- Transfer the fried koftas to an absorbent paper and keep them aside.
For curd mixture
- In a bowl, add curd, ginger-garlic paste, coriander powder, degi red chilli powder, and turmeric powder.
- Mix well and keep aside.
For lauki kofta curry
- In a kadai or handi, add ghee and oil. Once it's hot, add cumin, fennel seeds, onions, and dry Kashmiri red chillies, and let it cook for two to three minutes, or until the onions turn translucent.
- Add the prepared curd mixture and cook for a while, until the oil separates from the masala.
- Now, add hot water, fresh coriander leaves, dry fenugreek leaves, salt to taste and fried koftas.
- Cook for another seven to eight minutes.
- Transfer the curry to a serving dish and garnish it with coriander sprig.
- Serve hot with roti.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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