From Kolhapuri chappals to Coorg coffee; 7 things I would recommend bringing back from travelling across India
From Kolhapuri chappals to Coorg coffee, explore the most memorable things to bring home from popular Indian states after travelling.
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Frido Puneri Chappal for Men | Ergonomic Traditional Indian Leather Sandals with Memory Foam, Wide Toe Box & Zero Drop Design | Adjustable Ethnic Footwear | 7 UK (Black)View Details
₹1,999
Centrino Men's Slippers | Kolhapuri Style Chappals with Soft Cushioned Footbed | Comfortable & Durable | Traditional Yet Stylish Footwear for Men 9552-2View Details
₹849
KORAKARI Womens Kolhapuri Genuine Leather Chappal Durable Handcrafted Sandal Smooth and Comfortable Flip Flops Tan Slipper Anti Slip Design Traditional Footwear (UK-06)View Details
₹1,949
Mochi Women Tan Kolhapuri Leather Chappal UK/4 EU/37 (32-555)View Details
₹1,194
Pashmoda Women Mehroom Zari Kaani Border Fine Wool Shawl, Shawl, Scarf, Heritage Kashmiri Pashmina Stole, Evening Wrap (Size: 101 X 203 CM)View Details
₹3,789
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I have always believed that a trip is never really complete when you return home with only photographs on your phone. I like bringing back a little piece of the place with me. Sometimes it is something as simple as a pair of footwear, sometimes it is a beautiful textile, and sometimes it is a packet of coffee that instantly takes me back to that holiday. After years of travelling and exploring different parts of India, I have also learnt that every state has its own little treasures worth looking out for. You just need to know what to buy.
I have walked through markets, browsed local shops, stopped at roadside stalls and spent far too much time looking at things I absolutely did not need. Over time, I've put together a list of some of my favourite things to bring home from popular Indian destinations.
So, if you are planning your next trip and want to return with something more meaningful than a fridge magnet, here is my list.
Maharashtra’s Kolhapuri chappals
A trip to Maharashtra calls for a pair of Kolhapuri chappals. These traditional leather sandals are one of those purchases that are both practical and strongly linked to the region. I love their straightforward design. There is no unnecessary fuss, and they work beautifully with Indian as well as casual Western outfits. The best part is that they are easy to pack too. If you are anything like me and tend to shop during every holiday, footwear that does not take up half your suitcase gets bonus points. Look for a comfortable pair from a reliable local seller and give them a little time to soften before wearing them for long hours.
Kashmir’s Pashmina shawls
Kashmir is one place where I find it almost impossible to leave without looking at the textiles. Pashmina shawls are an obvious choice, thanks to their softness, warmth and beautiful craftsmanship. A good shawl can be more than just something you wear in winter. It can become one of those pieces that comes out year after year because it instantly makes an outfit feel special. If you are buying pashmina, pay attention to the material and ask questions about its origin and craftsmanship. It is worth spending a little time with the seller rather than picking the first shawl that catches your eye.
Karnataka’s Coorg coffee
If there is one souvenir from Karnataka that makes perfect sense for coffee lovers, it has to be Coorg coffee. I still think food and drink make some of the nicest travel memories because they bring back a destination in such a simple way. Open a fresh packet of coffee at home, and suddenly you are thinking about that morning in Coorg, the cool weather and that first cup of the day. You can pick up locally produced coffee during your visit and take home enough to keep the holiday mood going for a few more mornings. Just remember to check the roast and packaging date so you get the best possible flavour once you are back home.
Rajasthan’s Blue pottery
Rajasthan is another state where I can happily spend hours browsing local crafts. Blue pottery is high on my list. The striking blue and white designs make these pieces instantly recognisable, and there is something lovely about bringing home an object that also tells you where it came from. From decorative pieces to useful items for the home, there are plenty of options depending on how much luggage space you have left. And yes, I always recommend checking the piece properly before buying it, especially if you plan to carry it back on a flight.
Kerala’s Kasavu sarees
A Kerala trip feels incomplete to me without at least looking at Kasavu sarees. The classic ivory and gold combination is timeless, easy to style and perfect for festive occasions. I particularly like how the simplicity of the saree lets the border do all the talking. If you already have plenty of colourful sarees in your wardrobe, a Kasavu can bring a completely different look. It is also a lovely gift for someone who appreciates Indian textiles.
Uttar Pradesh’s Chikankari kurtis
Lucknow is synonymous with Chikankari, and a Chikankari kurti is one of those purchases that rarely feels like a bad idea. The delicate embroidery gives these kurtis a relaxed, pretty look that works beautifully for everyday dressing. I would happily wear one with trousers, jeans or even a simple pair of leggings. There are plenty of designs and price points available, so take your time and look closely at the embroidery. If you enjoy adding Indian craft to your everyday wardrobe, this is one purchase I would definitely recommend.
Gujarat’s Oxidised silver jewellery
And then we have Gujarat, where I would happily spend an afternoon browsing jewellery. Oxidised silver jewellery has that wonderfully rustic quality that makes even a simple outfit more interesting. Chunky earrings, necklaces and bangles can work with Indian outfits, denim, dresses and even a plain white shirt. This is also the easiest item on my list to pack. A few pieces can fit into a small pouch without taking up valuable suitcase space.
My rule for shopping on holiday
I have learnt one thing after years of travelling. Do not buy something simply because it says the name of the destination on it.
- Look for something that is genuinely connected to the place, useful to you or made by local craftspeople. That way, your shopping becomes part of the travel experience rather than just another expense.
- My perfect India shopping list would therefore include Kolhapuri chappals from Maharashtra, Pashmina from Kashmir, Coorg coffee from Karnataka, blue pottery from Rajasthan, Kasavu sarees from Kerala, Chikankari kurtis from Uttar Pradesh and oxidised silver jewellery from Gujarat.
- And if you ask me, the best souvenirs are the ones you actually use once you get home. Every time you slip into those chappals, brew that coffee, or wear that kurti, you get a tiny reminder of the place you visited. That, for me, is far more special than anything that sits untouched on a shelf.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeha Khandelwal
Neha Khandelwal Content Lead, HT Travel | Travel & Lifestyle Journalist With over 10 years of content writing experience, Neha Khandelwal is a lifestyle journalist and the Content Lead at HT Travel. She specialises in destinations, hotels, aviation, luggage, travel gear, and practical guides that help readers plan smarter and travel better. Her work combines first-hand experience, expert insights, and extensive research to create stories that are informative, useful, and easy to follow. Career Journey & Experience Neha began her writing career as a freelance journalist in 2010 before entering mainstream media with The Times of India in 2022. She later joined Hindustan Times, where she has written extensively across travel, lifestyle, home, and consumer trends. Her professional background extends beyond journalism. Before moving into digital media full-time, she spent nearly a decade in interior design, managing residential projects from concept to execution. She also trained in visual merchandising with Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons and worked with women-led startups across design and operations. These experiences continue to shape her storytelling, especially in how she evaluates hotels, design-led stays, hospitality spaces, and travel experiences. A naturally curious learner, Neha has completed beginner certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and other creative pursuits. She has read more than 2,000 books, trained in Bharatanatyam for 8 years, and ghostwritten a book on Ladakh tourism. Subject Expertise Travel is at the heart of Neha's work. She covers destinations, hotels, airlines, luggage, packing strategies, travel accessories, and emerging travel trends through a mix of reporting, product testing, and conversations with industry experts. A frequent traveller herself, she approaches every trip with a journalist's curiosity and a planner's mindset, focusing on experiences that readers can realistically recreate. From choosing the right cabin bag to decoding hotel openings and destination trends, her writing prioritises practical advice over promotional claims. Her background in interior design also gives her a distinct perspective on architecture, hospitality design, boutique hotels, luxury stays, and thoughtfully designed spaces. Education & Professional Background Neha holds a Master's degree in Interior Design. Her early experience in interior design, visual merchandising, and design operations gives her a unique understanding of aesthetics, functionality, and user experience, adding depth to her coverage of hotels, resorts, and travel spaces. Editorial Philosophy "As an avid, research-driven traveller, my goal is simple. To answer the questions you actually have before booking a trip. I cut through the promotional noise with honest reporting and expert insights. Making travel planning seamless, smart, and reliable so you always know where to go next."Read More
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