From Kolhapuri chappals to Coorg coffee; 7 things I would recommend bringing back from travelling across India

Travel finds from across India, featuring Kashmiri Pashmina, Rajasthan pottery, Kerala sarees, Coorg coffee and much more to bring home. (canva.com) Need extra funds for your next purchase? Loan up to ₹5 Lakhs Starting at 11% p.a.* Check Eligibility I have always believed that a trip is never really complete when you return home with only photographs on your phone. I like bringing back a little piece of the place with me. Sometimes it is something as simple as a pair of footwear, sometimes it is a beautiful textile, and sometimes it is a packet of coffee that instantly takes me back to that holiday. After years of travelling and exploring different parts of India, I have also learnt that every state has its own little treasures worth looking out for. You just need to know what to buy.

I have walked through markets, browsed local shops, stopped at roadside stalls and spent far too much time looking at things I absolutely did not need. Over time, I've put together a list of some of my favourite things to bring home from popular Indian destinations.

So, if you are planning your next trip and want to return with something more meaningful than a fridge magnet, here is my list.