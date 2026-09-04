Planning a last-minute weekend trip? Explore these 6 underrated Indian escapes

Long weekends are tempting. They bring an itch to make last-minute, impromptu plans, sketch out an itinerary, and escape the monotony of everyday life. But these travel impulses can become oddly repetitive, with the same destinations, from Goa to Manali, appearing on every itinerary.



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If you combine the weekend with a couple of days off, you have the perfect opportunity to make an impromptu plan and embark on a micro-vacation. This time, break away from the familiar circuit and explore something underrated and unexpected.

Travel expert Rathinamurthy R, head of travel at Scapia, helped us identify some exciting destinations catering to a range of interests, whether you prefer quieter hill stations, scenic train journeys, adventure-filled escapes or coastal towns. He said, "The best trips aren't always the ones everyone else is taking. As more young Indian travellers seek destinations that offer novelty and a sense of discovery, Scapia is seeing a growing preference for places beyond the usual tourist circuit.”

Based on internal reports, Rathinamurthy noted that Scapia recorded a twofold increase in train bookings to Aaraku Valley. This means people are changing their travel habits and looking beyond conventional destinations for more distinctive experiences.

Here are some of the destinations he shared: