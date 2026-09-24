Princess Diana’s iconic ‘revenge dress’ is up for auction: Here’s how much it could fetch

Hours later, Diana arrived at a summer fundraising dinner and reception hosted by Vanity Fair at the Serpentine Gallery in London's Kensington Gardens. She looked confident and unfazed in the off-the-shoulder, figure-hugging black dress, a bold departure from the more restrained style expected of a royal. Decades later, the iconic dress is up for auction.

Princess Diana 's revenge dress has been etched in fashion history forever. Since then, the ‘revenge dress’ has become a pop culture symbol of confidence after a breakup. Designed by Christina Stambolian, the dress was worn by Diana on June 29, 1994, after King Charles publicly admitted to his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.

‘Revenge dress’ is up for auction Instagram account Diet Sabya shared a clip of Princess Diana's famous revenge dress with the line, “Calling all divorced and broken-up girlies.”

The video showed the Christina Stambolian dress on display and being carefully unpacked, giving a closer look at its fabric. It also showed a book containing Diana's and the designer's signatures, along with photographs of Diana wearing the dress at the charity event.

The caption revealed the estimated price: "The historic black Christina Stambolian dress a.k.a ‘Revenge Dress’, worn by Lady Di is up for grabs. If you have $150,000 to $300,000 that is. This dress has everything, layers of silk, glamour, leggy hem, royal scandal and a cheating husband (sold separately)!”

Reactions

The comments section was filled with mixed reactions. Given the dress's history and cultural significance, some felt the estimated price was surprisingly low. "Isn’t the price too low for such an iconic dress?” one person asked.

Others believed the dress should be preserved rather than sold. “This should always be in a museum. Do not let anyone buy this ever. I repeat. Do not let anyone buy this!” one user wrote. Another agreed: “Pls lock it up ! No human should touch the Goddess's worn!” Fans want it preserved in a museum.

One commenter felt that, even if someone could afford the dress, they could never match Diana's presence: "Irrespective of the quoted amount and I am sure there are people who can afford it, I still feel that no one would have that aura to match Princess Diana's Beauty and Charisma.”