Princess Diana’s iconic ‘revenge dress’ is up for auction: Here’s how much it could fetch
Fans have mixed reactions to the auction. Here’s the estimated price range for Princess Diana’s ‘revenge dress’.
Princess Diana's revenge dress has been etched in fashion history forever. Since then, the ‘revenge dress’ has become a pop culture symbol of confidence after a breakup. Designed by Christina Stambolian, the dress was worn by Diana on June 29, 1994, after King Charles publicly admitted to his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.
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Hours later, Diana arrived at a summer fundraising dinner and reception hosted by Vanity Fair at the Serpentine Gallery in London's Kensington Gardens. She looked confident and unfazed in the off-the-shoulder, figure-hugging black dress, a bold departure from the more restrained style expected of a royal. Decades later, the iconic dress is up for auction.
‘Revenge dress’ is up for auction
Instagram account Diet Sabya shared a clip of Princess Diana's famous revenge dress with the line, “Calling all divorced and broken-up girlies.”
The video showed the Christina Stambolian dress on display and being carefully unpacked, giving a closer look at its fabric. It also showed a book containing Diana's and the designer's signatures, along with photographs of Diana wearing the dress at the charity event.
The caption revealed the estimated price: "The historic black Christina Stambolian dress a.k.a ‘Revenge Dress’, worn by Lady Di is up for grabs. If you have $150,000 to $300,000 that is. This dress has everything, layers of silk, glamour, leggy hem, royal scandal and a cheating husband (sold separately)!”
Reactions
The comments section was filled with mixed reactions. Given the dress's history and cultural significance, some felt the estimated price was surprisingly low. "Isn’t the price too low for such an iconic dress?” one person asked.
Others believed the dress should be preserved rather than sold. “This should always be in a museum. Do not let anyone buy this ever. I repeat. Do not let anyone buy this!” one user wrote. Another agreed: “Pls lock it up ! No human should touch the Goddess's worn!” Fans want it preserved in a museum.
One commenter felt that, even if someone could afford the dress, they could never match Diana's presence: "Irrespective of the quoted amount and I am sure there are people who can afford it, I still feel that no one would have that aura to match Princess Diana's Beauty and Charisma.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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