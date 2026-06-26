Want to wear pearls every day? 5 ways to style them with jeans, kurtas and casual outfits

Pearls have long been associated with classic elegance and heritage style, with their quiet polish. But pearls can also be styled with your regular casual wear. Credit goes to their versatile nature. At a time when minimalist chains and dainty accessories dominate daily jewellery choice, pearls may seem slightly intimidating to style because they appear grander and more formal. The doubts can be that you appear more overdressed. Know how you can style your pearls for casual fits. (Picture credit : Freepik)

This is exactly where smart styling helps you with! To address this common styling problem, HT Lifestyle spoke to Avanish Agarwal, CEO and managing partner at Sri Jagdamba Pearls, who shared practical tips on how you can add pearls to your everyday wardrobe.

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He observed that pearls in India are saved only for special occasions, “Pearls have spent decades being treated as occasion jewellery in India. They come out for weddings, sit through a puja, and go back in the box. That is changing, and honestly, it should have changed sooner," he said. But it is time to change that!

Here are some tips from Avanish to help you add pearls to your casualwear wardrobe: