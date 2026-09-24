Cardiologist Dr Sanjay Bhojraj with 25 years of experience shares things he does every day to ‘lower heart attack risk’

Heart attacks are one of the leading causes of death globally and in India, representing about 20 percent of global heart attack deaths, according to the World Heart Federation. Therefore, practising certain lifestyle habits every day can help keep your heart healthy. While there are many tips available online, tips that come directly from a cardiologist hold more weight.

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On September 23, Dr Sanjay Bhojray, a board-certified cardiologist, shared a list of things he does every day to lower his own risk of heart attack. He posted an Instagram Reel with the caption, “Prevention, for me, is mostly what I repeat when nobody’s watching. I've practised cardiology for over 25 years, and I'm about to turn 50.”

These are the things Dr Bhojraj does every day to lower his own heart attack risk: