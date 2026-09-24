Cardiologist Dr Sanjay Bhojraj with 25 years of experience shares things he does every day to ‘lower heart attack risk’
Dr Bhojraj, a cardiologist with 25 years of experience, shares daily practices to lower heart attack risk, including regular walks, strength training, and more.
Heart attacks are one of the leading causes of death globally and in India, representing about 20 percent of global heart attack deaths, according to the World Heart Federation. Therefore, practising certain lifestyle habits every day can help keep your heart healthy. While there are many tips available online, tips that come directly from a cardiologist hold more weight.
Also Read | Triptii Dimri on starting her eye-beauty brand, tennis, fitness and why she stopped punishing herself at gym: Interview
On September 23, Dr Sanjay Bhojray, a board-certified cardiologist, shared a list of things he does every day to lower his own risk of heart attack. He posted an Instagram Reel with the caption, “Prevention, for me, is mostly what I repeat when nobody’s watching. I've practised cardiology for over 25 years, and I'm about to turn 50.”
These are the things Dr Bhojraj does every day to lower his own heart attack risk:
1. Walking
According to Dr Bhojraj, he walks his dog daily or engages in other forms of movement, such as going for walks, to lower his risk of a heart attack. According to him, it doesn't have to be anything extreme; he just doesn't let ‘sitting become his default’.
2. Truly eating healthy
According to Dr Bhojraj, he ensures that most of what he eats supports his metabolic health because that's where much of cardiovascular risk starts. Eating foods that support metabolic health helps your body process energy well.
3. Strength training
According to the cardiologist, he has a personal trainer and strength trains consistently. “At almost 50, preserving muscle is at the top of my heart-health plan,” he added, as regular resistance exercise helps lower resting blood pressure levels over time.
4. Managing the nervous system
The cardiologist also engages in activities that actually bring his nervous system back down. “Music, breathing, and meditation, whatever gets me out of constant sympathetic drive,” he explained. The sympathetic nervous system controls the ‘fight-or-flight’ reaction when you face stress; therefore, staying in this state for too long can feel like ongoing tension, fatigue, or anxiety.
Dr Sanjay Bhojraj is a board-certified cardiologist with over 20 years of experience in traditional cardiology and a certified practitioner of Functional Medicine.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.