Chakra Horoscope Today, September 24, 2026: Avoid making impulsive decisions if unsure in professional setting today

Aries Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Sacral Chakra Creation is your theme today, making this a powerful time to turn ideas into something tangible. Follow your curiosity and allow creativity to flow without worrying about making everything perfect from the beginning.

Chakra balancing practice: Place your hands over your lower abdomen and visualize a warm orange light while repeating VAM.

What to eat or drink: Oranges, carrots, pumpkin or cinnamon tea.

Crystal remedy: Carnelian to support creativity, motivation and confident expression.

Career and finance: Start that idea you have been postponing. Even a small first step can create momentum, but keep your spending practical while developing something new.

Taurus Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra Trickery calls for discernment. Not everything presented to you today may be exactly as it appears, so observe carefully and avoid making decisions based on charm, assumptions or incomplete information.

Chakra balancing practice: Sit quietly for five minutes and ask yourself, “What do I know for certain?” before acting on an important situation.

What to eat or drink: Blueberries, purple cabbage, grapes or rosemary tea.

Crystal remedy: Black Obsidian for grounding and clear observation.

Career and finance: Double check contracts, numbers and promises. Keep important financial information documented and avoid rushing into agreements.

Gemini Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root Chakra An impasse may test your patience, but forcing movement may not solve the underlying problem. Ground yourself and look for the practical obstacle that needs to be addressed first.

Chakra balancing practice: Stand firmly with both feet on the floor and take ten slow breaths, imagining roots extending beneath you.

What to eat or drink: Beetroot, sweet potato, lentils or ginger tea.

Crystal remedy: Hematite to encourage stability and grounded decision-making.

Career and finance: If negotiations or a project have stalled, identify what is holding things up. A revised timeline or alternative approach may be more useful than pushing harder.

Cancer Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra The victim pattern can make circumstances feel completely outside your control. Today invites you to identify where your personal choices still matter and take back ownership of the next step.

Chakra balancing practice: Practise the RAM seed mantra while breathing deeply into your abdomen.

What to eat or drink: Bananas, corn, chickpeas or lemon-ginger water.

Crystal remedy: Tiger Eye for courage, confidence and personal agency.

Career and finance: Instead of dwelling on what others have done, focus on what you can change. Review your priorities and take one practical action that strengthens your position.

Leo Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra Impartiality helps you see beyond personal preferences. Today, step back from emotional reactions and consider different perspectives before deciding what you truly think.

Chakra balancing practice: Close your eyes and observe your thoughts without judging them for five minutes.

What to eat or drink: Purple grapes, blueberries, aubergine or lavender tea.

Crystal remedy: Lapis Lazuli to support perspective and thoughtful discernment.

Career and finance: When evaluating a proposal or disagreement, look at the evidence rather than personalities. A balanced assessment can help you negotiate more effectively.

Virgo Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra Renewal brings an opportunity to refresh your emotional energy and begin again. You do not have to carry yesterday's disappointments into today's decisions.

Chakra balancing practice: Visualise a soft green light around your heart while taking slow, spacious breaths.

What to eat or drink: Spinach, avocado, green apples or tulsi tea.

Crystal remedy: Green Aventurine for emotional renewal and optimism.

Career and finance: A professional reset may be beneficial. Revisit an old goal, update your strategy or reconnect with an opportunity that still feels relevant.

Libra Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root Chakra Workaholic energy may tempt you to measure your worth by how much you accomplish. Productivity becomes more sustainable when you also respect your body's need for rest and recovery.

Chakra balancing practice: Try a grounding body scan, consciously relaxing your feet, legs, hips and shoulders.

What to eat or drink: Root vegetables, beans, oats or turmeric tea.

Crystal remedy: Smoky Quartz to support grounding and healthy boundaries.

Career and finance: Priorities high value work rather than simply working longer hours. Review your workload and avoid unnecessary expenses driven by stress or exhaustion.

Scorpio Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra Joy invites you to reconnect with simple pleasures and emotional warmth. Let yourself enjoy moments of laughter, connection and creativity without feeling that everything must have a serious purpose.

Chakra balancing practice: Put on uplifting music and spend a few minutes moving freely, allowing your chest and shoulders to relax.

What to eat or drink: Berries, leafy greens, cucumber or rose tea.

Crystal remedy: Citrine to encourage optimism, warmth and positive energy.

Career and finance: A joyful approach can improve creativity and collaboration. Look for opportunities that make your work feel more meaningful while keeping financial choices sensible.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra Prayer brings a reminder to pause, reflect and reconnect with your sense of faith or inner guidance. You may not need every answer immediately; sometimes stillness creates space for clarity.

Chakra balancing practice: Spend five minutes in prayer, meditation or quiet gratitude.

What to eat or drink: Coconut water, figs, soaked almonds or chamomile tea.

Crystal remedy: Amethyst to encourage calm, reflection and spiritual connection.

Career and finance: If you are uncertain about a professional direction, avoid impulsive decisions. Give yourself time to reflect, then combine intuition with practical information.

Capricorn Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra Confusion can arise when too many possibilities compete for your attention. Instead of trying to solve everything at once, separate facts from assumptions and address one question at a time.

Chakra balancing practice: Practice alternate nostril breathing for five minutes to settle mental noise.

What to eat or drink: Purple cabbage, blueberries, grapes or peppermint tea.

Crystal remedy: Clear Quartz for mental clarity and focused intention.

Career and finance: Read the fine print and clarify anything that feels uncertain. Postpone major financial decisions if essential information is still missing.

Aquarius Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra Mysticism encourages you to look beyond the obvious and explore your inner world. Quiet reflection may reveal a perspective that is difficult to access when life becomes too noisy.

Chakra balancing practice: Sit in meditation and visualise violet light above your head while breathing slowly.

What to eat or drink: Coconut, figs, dates or lavender tea.

Crystal remedy: Labradorite for introspection, intuition and spiritual exploration.

Career and finance: A new perspective may change how you approach a professional goal. Stay curious, but ground intuitive ideas in research before putting money or major resources behind them.

Pisces Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra Grief asks to be acknowledged rather than pushed aside. Give yourself emotional space today, remembering that healing does not require you to be positive every moment.

Chakra balancing practice: Place both hands over your heart and practise slow breathing, allowing emotions to arise without judgement.

What to eat or drink: Avocado, spinach, cucumber or rose-infused herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Rose Quartz for self compassion, emotional comfort and gentle healing.

Career and finance: If emotions are weighing on you, keep your professional expectations realistic. Focus on essential tasks and avoid making major financial decisions while feeling emotionally overwhelmed.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)