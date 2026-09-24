Is Instagram making you overthink your relationship? Therapist warns why everything is not a red flag

On Instagram, people are quick to give their two cents on relationships. As a matter of fact, there's a whole language designated for relationships. You may have heard buzzwords like ‘red flag, toxic, narcissistic partner’. And social media is an open ground; everyone, irrespective of academic or professional credibility, shares their thoughts on toxic behaviour. Naturally, it gets to you, and you second-guess whether your partner is ‘toxic’ too.

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Exercising your discretion is essential. Any ordinary reel cannot immediately act as proof that your partner is toxic. So, how do you tell the difference between something that is being exaggerated on Instagram and a real problematic trait that requires your attention?

We asked Archana Singhal, counsellor, family therapist, and founder of Mindwell Counsel, who helped differentiate. She reminded that context matters more than labels. To truly evaluate a person's behaviour, one needs to closely observe, rather than go by whatever is trending on social media.

But at the same time, Instagram has also helped people recognise harmful behaviour. Explaining both its benefits and limitations, she said in an interview to HT Lifestyle, "Instagram has normalised therapy-speak, framing it as part of everyday conversations – not least in relationship dynamics. This has helped to normalise recognition of boundary-setting, emotional abuse and behaviour, or dysfunctional patterns which might previously have gone unnoticed. However, social media often simplifies complex psychological concepts into bite-sized labels and golden rules.”

So, not every disagreement is a red flag, and terms heard online, such as ‘toxic,' ‘gaslighting,’ and ‘narcissistic,’ may not capture the full picture of a relationship. Singhal said relationships are more nuanced than a single argument. What matters is the overall patterns of behaviour, emotional safety, respect and the willingness to repair harm.

The therapist addressed two essential questions for us: