Assembly’s Rover Pro Cabin Suitcase Vs Eume Overnighter Pro 18" Cabin Suitcase; my tried-and-tested comparison

The Eume Overnighter Pro in Mocha White is a completely different story. The dual-tone detailing, bright yellow lining and polished hardware give it a much more fashion-forward look. This was the suitcase people commented on. I had people asking about it at the airport, which does not happen often with luggage. So, visually, I would put Assembly in the work trip category and Eume firmly in the stylish weekend trip category.

The Assembly Rover Pro I tested came in Wine, a rich burgundy shade with matching hardware. I liked the colour immediately. It looks professional without falling into the usual black and navy suitcase category, and the matching trolley handle and hardware give it a well-put-together finish. It is also a fairly substantial suitcase. The large front tech compartment adds to the overall size, so the Rover Pro does not have the slim profile you get with some other cabin cases.

I tested Assembly’s Rover Pro 20 inch across four flights, including a rather rushed terminal change, while the Eume Overnighter Pro 18 inch stayed in rotation for around two months. Both are good-looking, feature-packed suitcases, but they are aimed at very different kinds of travel. Assembly is built around work trips and organisation. Eume is compact, stylish and much more suited to quick getaways.

I have tried and tested enough cabin suitcases to know what I actually want from one. There needs to be enough room for my clothes, my laptop and all the chargers that somehow multiply every time I travel. The wheels need to behave themselves at the airport, and the suitcase should fit into the cabin without giving me a nasty surprise at the gate.

If you travel with a lot of tech, Assembly makes a strong case The front compartment is probably my favourite thing about the Assembly. I managed to fit my 15.6-inch laptop, laptop charger, iPad, iPad charger and mouse into it at the same time. That is a lot of work gear in one compartment, and I liked not having to dig through my clothes every time I needed something. There is another practical advantage here. The front tech compartment is part of the suitcase's locking system, so I could keep my work gear together and secured when I was in my hotel room.

The Eume has a good front compartment too. It has space for a laptop and smaller pockets for things you want to grab quickly. I liked the easy access, especially when moving through the airport. But there is one thing I would not ignore. The front laptop zipper does not have a lot of depth in terms of space. If I am carrying a laptop with a fat charger on a longer trip, that is something I would want to know before buying. Both cases have charging ports, with Assembly offering USB and Type-C and Eume offering a built-in USB port. I see these as nice extras rather than the main reason to buy either suitcase.

Read my full review of the Assembly Rover Pro here.

Assembly holds more. Eume is easier for shorter trips The Rover Pro has a 50 litre capacity, so it is the larger suitcase of the two. Inside, you get two zipped compartments rather than the usual combination of one zipped side and one side with straps. There is also a wet and dry section, which is useful when you have damp clothes or toiletries that need to be kept separate.

Assembly also includes three packing cubes. These are not just filler accessories. They fit the suitcase well and were useful when I packed for my two-day Chandigarh work trip. The one thing I learnt quickly is that this suitcase rewards sensible packing. Start stuffing it beyond its capacity, and those zipped sections become difficult to close. I would rather pack it properly than force the zip.

The Eume has less space simply because it is an 18-inch case, but that is also part of its appeal. For a one- or two-day trip, it gives you enough room without feeling like you are dragging half your wardrobe along. Its internal dividers and pockets make the most of the space, and I found it easier to pack for a short trip.

Read my full tried and tested review of the Eume Overnighter Pro here.

The airport test changed my view of the Assembly The Rover Pro performed really well on the move. I took it through four flights and had one particularly rushed transfer at Delhi airport, where I had just 1 hour 50 minutes to get from Terminal 3 to Terminal 1. That meant collecting the suitcase, changing terminals, getting it onto a shuttle bus and then rolling it through another terminal. The 360-degree spinner wheels handled all of that without much fuss. They were smooth on the terminal floor and also coped with outdoor footpaths and the less friendly surfaces around the airport.

Then came the part I was not expecting.

Despite being sold as a cabin suitcase, the Rover Pro's dimensions can be an issue with stricter airline checks. On my Air India flight, I was asked to check it in because of its external size. The front compartment adds useful storage, but it also adds bulk. That matters to me because one of the main reasons I want a cabin suitcase is to avoid checking in my work gear.

The Eume did not give me the same concern. Its 18-inch size felt much easier to manage through security, boarding areas and the plane aisle. It is the more straightforward choice if cabin compatibility is your main concern. The Mocha White finish does need more attention, though. After travel, you will probably want to give it a wipe. It looks gorgeous when clean, but airport floors and suitcase handling are not exactly kind to pale luggage.