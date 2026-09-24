Elevate your weeknight dinner: Try chef Ranveer Brar's restaurant-style recipe for creamy lasooni paneer at home
If you're craving something rich and indulgent for tonight's dinner, this one's for you! Chef Ranveer Brar's recipe combines creamy paneer with a spicy gravy.
Craving a restaurant-style dinner but don’t feel like ordering in? Instead of reaching for the delivery app, why not turn the evening into a little kitchen experiment?
With a few easily available ingredients and some time on your hands, you can recreate your favourite dishes at home while having fun and sharpening your cooking skills along the way. If paneer is your go-to for a satisfying dinner, chef Ranveer Brar's creamy lasooni paneer recipe could be just the dish to try.
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Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shared his recipe for lasooni paneer, a flavour-packed restaurant-style dish that’s perfect for those nights when you’re craving an indulgent dinner without having to step out.
In a YouTube video shared on August 28, the chef walked viewers through the ingredients and a step-by-step recipe for recreating the creamy paneer dish at home.
Check out the full recipe below:
Ingredients
For the paste
- 1 cup fresh mint leaves
- 1 cup fresh coriander leaves, roughly chopped
- 10 to 12 garlic cloves
- 1 green chilli, roughly chopped
- 1-inch piece of ginger, peeled and sliced
- Salt, to taste
- 2 heaped tbsp beaten curd
For the lasooni paneer
- 2 to 3 tbsp oil
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- ¼ tsp fennel seeds
- 1 bay leaf
- 7 to 8 garlic cloves, sliced
- 1 large onion, finely chopped
- 1 heaped tbsp tender coriander stems, finely chopped
- Salt, to taste
- ½ tbsp coriander seeds, crushed
- 2 green chillies, chopped
- Prepared paste
- 2 tbsp butter, cubed
- 800 g paneer, diced
- A pinch of sugar
- 1 tsp black peppercorns, crushed
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- 1 to 2 tbsp butter, cubed
For frying the chillies
- 1 to 2 tbsp oil
- 2 dried Kashmiri red chillies
For garnish
- Kasuri methi, crushed
- Fried chillies
- Coriander sprig
- Lemon wedge
Method
To make the paste
- Add the mint leaves, coriander leaves, garlic, green chilli, ginger, salt and curd to a mixer grinder.
- Blend until smooth. Set aside.
To make the lasooni paneer
- Heat oil in a handi. Add the cumin seeds, fennel seeds and bay leaf, and let them splutter.
- Add the sliced garlic and onion, and sauté for two to four minutes, until the onion turns translucent.
- Add the chopped coriander stems, salt, crushed coriander seeds and green chillies. Sauté for another minute.
- Add the prepared paste and cook for seven to eight minutes, or until the oil separates from the gravy.
- Add the butter and diced paneer. Mix gently and cook until the paneer is heated through and coated in the gravy.
- Add the sugar, crushed black peppercorns, lemon juice and remaining butter. Mix well and cook for another minute.
- Transfer to a serving bowl and garnish with crushed kasuri methi, fried chillies, a coriander sprig and a lemon wedge.
- Serve hot with roti.
To fry the chillies
- Heat oil in a pan and add the dried Kashmiri red chillies.
- Fry until crisp, then transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Set aside for garnishing.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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