Elevate your weeknight dinner: Try chef Ranveer Brar's restaurant-style recipe for creamy lasooni paneer at home

Craving a restaurant-style dinner but don’t feel like ordering in? Instead of reaching for the delivery app, why not turn the evening into a little kitchen experiment?

With a few easily available ingredients and some time on your hands, you can recreate your favourite dishes at home while having fun and sharpening your cooking skills along the way. If paneer is your go-to for a satisfying dinner, chef Ranveer Brar's creamy lasooni paneer recipe could be just the dish to try.

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Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shared his recipe for lasooni paneer, a flavour-packed restaurant-style dish that’s perfect for those nights when you’re craving an indulgent dinner without having to step out.

In a YouTube video shared on August 28, the chef walked viewers through the ingredients and a step-by-step recipe for recreating the creamy paneer dish at home.