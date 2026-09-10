Want something special for your weeknight dinner? Try chef Ranveer Brar's restaurant-style stuffed tomatoes recipe
If you're craving restaurant-style flavours for tonight's dinner, try out this simple recipe at home! Here's the step-by-step preparation.
For a weeknight dinner that feels a little more special without compromising on nutrition, this rich vegetarian dish could be just what you need. Packed with Indian spices and layers of flavour, it also brings a wholesome combination of protein, fibre and essential micronutrients to the table. We found a delicious recipe that ticks all the boxes.
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Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar has shared his recipe for stuffed, or bharwaan, tomatoes – a delicious North Indian dish featuring tomatoes filled with a flavourful stuffing of dals, nuts, seeds and spices cooked in a curd-based gravy. In his September 1 YouTube video, the chef shares the complete ingredients list and walks viewers through the step-by-step preparation.
Check out the full recipe below!
Ingredients (serves 2 to 4)
For the stuffing
- 1 cup namkeen chana dal
- ¼ cup masoor dal moth
- 1 tbsp white sesame seeds
- ⅓ cup roasted peanuts
- 1 to 2 tbsp tender coriander stems, finely chopped
- 1-inch piece ginger, peeled and chopped
- 2 to 3 green chillies, roughly chopped
- Salt, to taste
- 1 tsp Degi red chilli powder
- A pinch of asafoetida
- A pinch of carom seeds
For the stuffed tomatoes
- 5 large tomatoes
- Salt, to taste
- Prepared stuffing
For the curd mixture
- ½ cup curd, beaten
- 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
- 1 tsp turmeric powder
- ½ tsp Degi red chilli powder
For the gravy
- 1 tbsp mustard oil
- 1 to 2 tbsp oil
- ½ tsp cumin seeds
- Prepared curd mixture
- ½ tbsp coriander powder
- Stuffed tomatoes
- 2 tbsp fresh coriander leaves, roughly chopped
- 2 tsp butter, cubed
- A little water
- Prepared stuffing
- Salt, to taste
For garnish
- Coriander sprig
- Chilli oil
Method
For the stuffing
- Add the namkeen chana dal, masoor dal moth, sesame seeds, roasted peanuts, coriander stems, ginger and green chillies to a bowl.
- Add salt, Degi red chilli powder, asafoetida and carom seeds. Mix well.
- Transfer the mixture to a mixer grinder and pulse until it forms a coarse powder. Set aside.
For the stuffed tomatoes
- Make deep cuts in the tomatoes, taking care not to cut them completely through.
- Sprinkle the tomatoes with salt and generously fill them with the prepared stuffing.
- Gently press the tomatoes together to secure the filling and set aside.
For the curd mixture
- Combine the beaten curd, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder and Degi red chilli powder in a bowl.
- Mix well and set aside.
For the gravy
- Heat the mustard oil in a handi. Once hot, add the cumin seeds.
- Add the prepared curd mixture and coriander powder. Cook for four to five minutes, stirring occasionally, until the oil separates from the masala.
- Carefully place the stuffed tomatoes into the gravy. Add the chopped coriander, butter, a little water and some of the prepared stuffing.
- Cover and cook for seven to eight minutes, or until the tomatoes are tender and cooked through.
- Carefully remove the tomatoes and transfer them to a tray or plate.
- Add a little more water and salt to the gravy, if needed, and bring it to a quick boil.
- Transfer the stuffed tomatoes to a serving dish and pour the hot gravy over them.
- Garnish with a coriander sprig and a drizzle of chilli oil.
- Serve hot with roti.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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