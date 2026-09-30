Did you know Rajasthan has a ‘City of 100 Islands’? Here’s the history, heritage and story behind Banswara
From Bhil heritage to 100 Islands, here’s the story behind Banswara, Rajasthan’s unusual and scenic city.
Rajasthan is often associated with deserts, barren landscapes, camels, and majestic forts, but there is much more to the state that remains relatively unexplored. While lush greenery may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Rajasthan, Banswara stands out for its scenic landscapes, rich heritage, and unique identity as the ‘City of a 100 Islands’. In this edition of Travel Trivia, we take you to Banswara, a lesser-known destination in Rajasthan that offers a fascinating mix of natural beauty, history and tribal heritage.
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History of Banswara
According to the official Rajasthan Tourism website, Banswara gets its name from ‘bans’, or bamboo trees, which once grew there in abundance. The region is also home to a significant Bhil tribal population, which accounts for more than half of the area’s total population. Historical accounts state that Banswara was once ruled by a Bhil ruler named Bansia, and the city is believed to have derived its name from him.
About the district
Banswara is known for its diverse geography, with fertile plains producing crops such as maize, wheat, rice, cotton, soybean and gram. This lush agricultural landscape offers a striking contrast to the arid image often associated with Rajasthan. The district is also dotted with rich teak forests and trees such as mango, date and mahua, which support a diverse range of wildlife.
Why is it called ‘City of 100 Islands’?
Banswara receives some of the highest rainfall in Rajasthan and is known for its many islands scattered across the Mahi River. With rolling hills, lush greenery and serene lakes, the region offers breathtaking landscapes that paint Rajasthan in a vibrant kaleidoscope of natural beauty.
Attractions and places to visit
Banswara is also home to several tourist attractions that showcase its rich history, cultural heritage and natural beauty, making it a fascinating destination for travellers looking to explore a different side of Rajasthan.
Anand Sagar Lake
Abdulla Pir
Andeshwar Parshwanathji
Ram Kund
Vithala Deo Temple
Dialab Lake
Kagadi Pikup Weir
Mahi Dam
Paraheda
Raj Mandir
Talwara Temple
Tripura Sundari
Madareshwar Temple
Kalpa Vriksha
Mangarh Dham
Singpura
Jua Falls
Arthuna
How to reach
The nearest airport is Udaipur Airport, located approximately 185 km away, while Ratlam Railway Station is around 80 km from Banswara. Buses from Delhi, Jaipur, and Bharatpur are also available.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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