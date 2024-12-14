Hawa Mahal to Albert Hall Museum: Got only 48 hours in Jaipur? See Reddit travel suggestions on top tourist attractions

Jaipur is gilded with regal charm, bustling with heritage, culture and art. Also known as the Pink City, Jaipur offers an eclectic mix of traditions, unravelling the Rajput's history through its landmarks, with many stories echoing within its walls. Redditor Don_Quixote___, on the subreddit Travel, shared a guide to the must-visit landmarks when you have only 48 hours in hand. The list is a sure delight for those with an insatiable wanderlust and history buffs alike. Hawa Mahal is one of the places to see in Jaipur.(Pexels)

Hawa Mahal

Jaipur's visit is incomplete without Hawa Mahal. This is one of the prominent landmarks. Also known as the ‘Palace of Breeze’, it was built in 1799. It is located at Badi Choupad and boasts a unique honeycomb-shaped architecture with over 953 windows. They let the palace be well-ventilated and airy, making it ideal for summers. What’s more unique is that this palace was built in the shape of Lord Krishna’s crown, showing the devotion of Rajputs towards Lord Krishna.

Jantar Mantar

The Jantar Mantar in Jaipur is an astronomical observatory built in the early 18th century. Through its instruments, it observes planetary and other cosmic positions and movements. It was constructed by Sawai Jai Singh II, who also built similar observatories in four other locations in India during the pre-modern era. Being at the Jantar Mantar evokes a surreal feeling, revealing how astronomical forecasting was achieved with medieval instruments.

Albert Hall Museum

A museum is not only a place for the collection of historic artefacts; its walls also tell stories and more. The Albert Hall Museum houses ancient heritage items, but its most monumental feature is certainly the Indo-Saracenic architecture. Built by the British, its design reflects a unique blend of Islamic and Indian architectural styles. While the base layout of the structure is inherently British, the Indo-Islamic style is also prominently evident. Surrounded by sprawling gardens, the museum is truly a must-visit.

Amer Fort

The regal fort is located by the Aravalli ranges. The imposing structure stands atop a hill, overlooking Maota Lake. It is also a UNESCO World Heritage. It is a quintessential Miughal architecture, along with subtle influences of Mughal style.

Nahargarh Fort

You can never get enough of forts in Jaipur, as each has a unique tale and style to share with visitors. This fort was initially built as a defensive stronghold and now offers breathtaking panoramic views of Jaipur.