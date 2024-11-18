Redditor ranks best Dosa places in Bangalore, calls it the ultimate ‘Dosa Trek’

Dosa is iconic for its vast fanbase—a versatile South Indian dish that can be a meal anytime, from breakfast to dinner. It has a wide range of flavours, from the traditional dosas with rawa to more contemporary, experimental variations. Whatever kind of dosa lover you are, whenever you’re in Bangalore, don’t forget to set aside a day for the ultimate ‘Dosa Trek.’ @Lambu_Atta on Reddit has ranked some of the best places to enjoy dosa in Bengaluru. Dosa is a staple South Indian delicacy.(Shutterstock)

By2coffee

The Redditor declared this eatery the winner of their ranking, calling it the "hidden gem of dosas." They were so enamoured by the quality of the dosa that they likened its immaculate texture to an ad, picture-perfect. The dosa was crisp yet soft, with a neat golden finish, while all the chutneys were perfectly balanced in taste. Overall, they graded By2Coffee a total of 26/30, awarding 9/10 for the batter, 8.5/10 for the masala, and 8.5/10 for the chutney.

Bangalore Thindies

Bangalore Thindies was awarded the sweet second spot, which came a ‘surprise’ to the Redditor. They gave this restaurant a solid 25.5/30. The dosa masala, in particular, stood out, with an undertone of curry leaves and chillies. The nice balance of thick and thin dosa texture earned the batter an 8.5/10, while the masala scored 9/10. The chutneys—especially the coconut chutney—received a respectable 8/10.

19 Galli Foods

And finally, the bronze goes to 19 Galli Foods. The Redditor tried Devenegere Benne Dosa which was so butter-laden, that it was a true delight to feast on it. This dosa was ‘drenched’ in butter and the creamy, rich taste makes it a delight. This eatery scored 24.5/30 with the buttery batter getting 8/10, spicy masala another 8/10 and the star of the show, the chutney a decent 8.5/10 due to its spiciness. Overall, this place is for those dosa lovers who have a daring spice tolerance with a soft spot for rich buttery goodness.

Umesh Dosa Point/Refreshments

Earlier known as Umesh Dosa Point, now Umesh Refreshment, the dosa aced the texture with its crispy yet soft bite, earning the batter an 8/10. The masala delighted the Redditor, especially the red chutney, which had a garlicky undertone. However, the chutneys didn’t live up to expectations—they were underwhelming, and the Redditor felt that the chutney was overpowered by the dosa, failing to achieve a complementary balance. This resulted in the chutney receiving only a 6/10, with an overall score of 22/30.

Rameshwaram Café

The Redditor described Rameshwaram Cafe as overhyped. The dosa’s texture felt overcooked, with some bits crumbling, resulting in the batter receiving a 7/10. The masala had good flavour but was nothing exceptional, earning a 6/10. The chutneys were average overall, but one had a minty taste that didn’t work well, adding to the disappointment.

Mulbagal Dosa Corner

The dosa’s texture was particularly unique and intriguing, reminding the Redditor of an unusual combination. They wrote, “Like an appam and benne dosa had a bastard child.” It was pillowy on the inside and crispy on the outside, earning an impressive 9/10 for texture. The masala, though regular, had a sweet and spicy flavour with plenty of podi (South Indian spice mix) sprinkled over it, scoring 7.5/10. However, the biggest letdown was the chutneys, which received an abysmal 3.5/10. The Redditor bashed the coconut chutney, calling it extremely bland, while the other chutneys also failed to impress. They wrote, “This is something you can expect to find at a North Indian place, not a South Indian place.” It received 20/10 overall.

So anytime you're in Bangalore, head out for the Dosa Trek, to taste buttery, pillowy dosas and everything in between.

