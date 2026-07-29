Are hair botox and laser hair removal safe? Oncologist Dr Arrjun Sankaran rates 8 ‘worst to best salon treatments’

Many people visit salons for hair, nail, and skin treatments to achieve healthy, luscious hair and look their best. However, before agreeing to the treatments your salon expert suggests, it's important to know if they could harm your body. On July 22, Dr Arrjun Sankaran, a cancer surgeon and oncologist, shared an Instagram Reel rating popular salon treatments. Are popular salon treatments safe for your body? (Image by Freepik)

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Oncologist rates popular salon treatments Sharing the video, Dr Arrjun wrote, “Not every salon treatment is worth the hype. Some treatments may involve: strong chemical exposure, excessive heat, and repeated scalp or skin irritation…while others are generally gentler and better suited for long-term hair and scalp health.”

He also cautioned that looking good shouldn’t come at the cost of healthy hair, adding, “The safest treatment isn’t always the newest or the most expensive – it’s the one that’s appropriate for your hair, your scalp, and your individual needs.”

In the video, the oncologist ranked various beauty procedures based on their potential health risks and chemical exposure. While popular smoothing services like hair botox and permanent straightening were rated poorly due to the presence of formaldehyde, cysteine treatments and press-on nails were rated safer. Let's check out Dr Arrjun's rating: