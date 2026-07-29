Are hair botox and laser hair removal safe? Oncologist Dr Arrjun Sankaran rates 8 ‘worst to best salon treatments’
Dr Arrjun confirms that PRP and laser hair removal are safe when supervised by a dermatologist; however, he cautions against salon treatments like hair botox.
Many people visit salons for hair, nail, and skin treatments to achieve healthy, luscious hair and look their best. However, before agreeing to the treatments your salon expert suggests, it's important to know if they could harm your body. On July 22, Dr Arrjun Sankaran, a cancer surgeon and oncologist, shared an Instagram Reel rating popular salon treatments.
Also Read | Physician Dr Prerna Goyal shares monsoon wellness routine: 10 daily habits that keep you healthy
Oncologist rates popular salon treatments
Sharing the video, Dr Arrjun wrote, “Not every salon treatment is worth the hype. Some treatments may involve: strong chemical exposure, excessive heat, and repeated scalp or skin irritation…while others are generally gentler and better suited for long-term hair and scalp health.”
He also cautioned that looking good shouldn’t come at the cost of healthy hair, adding, “The safest treatment isn’t always the newest or the most expensive – it’s the one that’s appropriate for your hair, your scalp, and your individual needs.”
In the video, the oncologist ranked various beauty procedures based on their potential health risks and chemical exposure. While popular smoothing services like hair botox and permanent straightening were rated poorly due to the presence of formaldehyde, cysteine treatments and press-on nails were rated safer. Let's check out Dr Arrjun's rating:
1. Hair botox: 2/10
According to the oncologist, hair botox is purely a marketing term and does not actually contain any botulinum toxin. He stressed that most salon versions of this treatment use formaldehyde, a group 1 carcinogen.
2. Permanent blow dry or straightening: 2/10
This treatment releases the highest heat, and there is significant research linking it to breast, ovarian, and uterine cancer, Dr Arrjun highlighted. “Like hair botox, it also releases formaldehyde,” he added.
3. Nanoplastia: 3/10
“Although marketed as a ‘clean’ nanotechnology version, most of these treatments use glyoxylic acid, which can release formaldehyde vapour. It has also been linked to kidney injury. It is important to remember that ‘formaldehyde-free’ does not necessarily mean ‘risk-free’,” Dr Arrjun added.
4. Cysteine treatment: 5/10
This is considered the safest among hair-smoothing treatments, according to Dr Arrjun. However, he noted that you should still check the ingredient label to ensure it does not contain glyoxylic acid.
5. Acrylic or gel nail extensions with a UV curing lamp: 6/10
According to Dr Arrjun, the nails themselves are not the issue; the UV curing lamp is the problem. “Cumulative exposure over many years creates the risk. To mitigate this, apply an SPF sunscreen to the exposed parts of your hands before using the lamp,” he explained.
6. Press-on or glue-on nails: 7/10
These are safe because they do not require a UV lamp, Dr Arrjun shared.
7. PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma): 8/10
Since PRP involves spinning down your own blood into plasma and reinjecting it, Dr Arrjun noted that it is completely safe. “However, if you are currently suffering from cancer, you must consult your doctor before starting this treatment,” he cautioned.
8. Laser hair removal: 9/10
Lastly, he noted that laser hair removal is completely safe as it uses non-ionising radiation.
He also added a disclaimer for both PRP and laser hair removal, stating that, “To clarify, PRP and laser hair removal should be performed only under the supervision of a dermatologist in a clinic setting.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.