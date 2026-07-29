I never expected to recommend bar carts as essential furniture for every living room

"The biggest shift we have noticed is that people no longer buy a bar cart just to store bottles. It has become part of the home's styling. One day it is used for entertaining; another day, it is simply displaying books, flowers, or decorative pieces. That flexibility is what makes it appealing today," says Abhaye Gupta.

Curious about why this once niche piece of furniture has become so popular, I reached out to Abhaye Gupta, Founder and CEO of Rabyana Design, for his perspective.

The more homes I looked at, the more I realised a bar cart is no longer just about serving drinks. It has become one of those pieces that can instantly make a room feel more inviting without taking over the space.

There was a time when I thought bar carts belonged in sprawling homes with dedicated entertainment rooms and a permanent guest list. In my mind, they looked beautiful, but they also felt unnecessary. Lately, though, I have been spotting them everywhere. In compact apartments, cosy living rooms and even dining corners that double up as workspaces. Some hold cocktail essentials, others display books, candles, ceramics or fresh flowers.

The best-designed homes are never trying too hard I spend an unhealthy amount of time saving interior inspiration online. Some homes are expansive, others are surprisingly compact, but the ones I keep going back to have something in common. They feel lived in. Nothing looks like it was bought just to fill an empty corner.

Instead, every piece has a purpose. A cosy reading chair. A sculptural lamp. A console with books collected over the years. A bar cart fits naturally into that mix because it is just as decorative as it is practical.

"People are choosing furniture more carefully than before. Instead of filling a room with many pieces, they are looking for designs that offer function while also adding personality to the space," says Gupta.

What I would look for before bringing one home A bar cart should suit your home instead of competing with it. These are the things I would keep in mind.

Choose the size according to the room. A slim profile works beautifully in apartments, while larger homes can carry something more substantial.

Think about materials. Wood feels warm and timeless. Metal gives a cleaner, contemporary look. Stone accents add character without making the piece feel heavy.

Look for storage that matches your needs. Open shelves are great for styling, while drawers and bottle holders help reduce visual clutter.

Pay attention to the wheels. A bar cart should move easily from the living room to the dining area or balcony when you are entertaining.

Buy one that still looks good when it is not being used for hosting. That is when you know it has earned its place. The most interesting thing about today's bar cart has nothing to do with drinks This is probably the biggest surprise for me. The people using bar carts most creatively are not always using them as bars. One week it becomes a coffee station. During the festive season, it turns into a dessert display. It can hold candles, ceramics, and coffee-table books just as easily as glassware. I have even seen people use one as a stylish corner for plants and travel keepsakes. That flexibility is exactly what makes it such a worthwhile addition. You are not buying something that sits unused for months. You are buying another styling surface that changes with your routine.

"A bar cart is easy to move around, which makes it useful in different parts of the home. It can be part of the living room most days and become a serving station when guests come over. That versatility is one of its biggest strengths," says Gupta.

One small addition, plenty of impact I still do not think every home needs a bar cart.

But I do think every home benefits from one piece that quietly brings everything together. Something that fills an empty corner without making it feel crowded. Something that works just as well on a Tuesday morning as it does when friends come over on a Saturday evening.

For me, the appeal of a bar cart is no longer about entertaining. It is about flexibility. It is furniture that can move with you, change with the seasons and give you another place to display the things that make your home feel personal.

Sometimes, it is the smallest additions that end up making the biggest difference.

Similar articles for you Round vs rectangular dining tables: Design expert explains what works best, plus top-rated picks to shop online

Cushion covers to brighten up your rooms this summer; My top 8 picks

Office chairs with lumbar support: Understanding why this is important for your back

Switched my armchair to an ergonomic office chair: Changed how I work from home

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.