Create a café-inspired coffee corner at home with these easy ideas

A thoughtfully styled coffee corner with natural textures, favourite mugs, greenery, and warm accents creates the perfect spot for daily coffee rituals. (canva.com) By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less Don't Delay Your Upgrade Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase Check Eligibility → A good cup of coffee always tastes better in an inviting space. You do not need an entire room or a fancy café-inspired setup to create one. A quiet corner, a practical cabinet and a handful of thoughtful details can completely change the way your mornings begin. I have always loved the idea of having one dedicated spot where everything is within reach, from my favourite mug to a jar of coffee and a little treat for the afternoon. The best coffee corners are not about spending more. They are about making smart choices that suit your home and your routine. Here is a simple guide to creating a coffee corner that looks good, stays organised and makes every coffee break feel a little more enjoyable.

Step 1. Pick the right spot The first step is finding a corner that naturally feels calm. A small section of your dining area, kitchen or living room can work beautifully.

Try to avoid spaces that see constant movement. You want your coffee station to feel like a dedicated pause in the day, not something squeezed into a busy passage.

A few good options include: An unused dining room corner

A wall near the kitchen entrance

A quiet nook beside a window

A spare section of the living room Step 2. Choose a cabinet that suits your lifestyle The cabinet forms the foundation of your coffee corner, so pick one that works for your storage needs as well as your home's style.

Open shelving creates a relaxed café-inspired look and keeps everything easy to reach. Closed cabinets are a better option if dust tends to collect quickly or you prefer a cleaner appearance.