Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s chilli garlic spaghetti recipe packs big flavour: The 30-minute comfort food you need right now

If you are looking for a meal that delivers restaurant-quality indulgence with minimal effort, chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s chilli garlic spaghetti is a must-try. This recipe strikes the balance between convenience and flavour, making it a go-to option for busy weeknights when you want gourmet comfort food without spending hours standing in the kitchen. Also read | Would you try chef Ranveer Brar's pressure cooker pasta recipe? No separate boiling or draining required Need comfort food fast? Try chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s chilli garlic spaghetti recipe. (Freepik)

Published on June 1, 2026, on chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s official website, the recipe is described as 'a simple spaghetti dish made in a jiffy without compromising the taste'. According to the website, the magic lies in how 'fresh red chillies, garlic and parsley add their flavour, making the dish delicious'.

One of the dish's biggest highlights is its lightning-fast preparation speed. Requiring just under 5 minutes of prep time and around 25 to 30 minutes of cooking time, it allows home cooks to put together a wholesome, aromatic meal in around half an hour. Also read | From bolognese to chilli garlic: 4 must-try spaghetti recipes that will make your taste buds sing

By combining fragrant golden garlic, spicy red chillies, and creamy parmesan, chef Sanjeev offers a quick Italian classic tailored perfectly for home cooks looking for big flavour with zero hassle.

Here's how to make his simple chilli garlic spaghetti: