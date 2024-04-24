From bolognese to chilli garlic: 4 must-try spaghetti recipes that will make your taste buds sing

There is nothing quite like a hearty portion of perfectly cooked pasta with a deliciously balanced sauce. Spaghetti Bolognese is a staple, but these long, thin noodles also work particularly well with lighter sauces such as pesto, tomato, or even creamy Alfredo, which coat the strands evenly without being heavy. For comfort food lovers, nothing beats a huge bowl of spaghetti noodles topped with a hearty beef sauce. Serve with garlic bread and salad and even the most picky eaters will lick their plates clean. Prepare to tantalise your taste buds with a delightful array of lip-smacking spaghetti recipes. (Pinterest)

Looking for the best spaghetti recipes? Want to make a quick pasta sauce? Our recipe book is a pasta lover's paradise, with everything from traditional Italian dishes like spaghetti carbonara and spaghetti vongole to more inventive creations - so put on your chef's hat and let's get started. (Also read: Tiffin treats: 4 portable and tasty lunchbox recipes for work or school )

Lip-smacking spaghetti recipes you must try

1. Chilli Garlic Spaghetti

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Chilli Garlic Spaghetti recipe(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

3 cups boiled spaghetti

15-18 garlic cloves, sliced

2-3 fresh red chillies, sliced

3 tbsps extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup vegetable stock

Salt to taste

4 tbsps freshly chopped flat parsley + garnish

4 tbsps parmesan cheese powder + garnish

Method:

1. Heat oil in a non-stick pan, add garlic cloves, and sauté for a few seconds. Add red chilli and sauté for a few more seconds.

2. Add 4-5 tbsps vegetable stock , salt and boiled spaghetti, toss well. Add remaining vegetable stock, mix well and cook for 2-3 minutes.

3. Add chopped parsley, parmesan cheese powder, and mix well.

4. Garnish with parmesan cheese and chopped parsley, serve hot.

2. Spaghetti in Spinach Sauce

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Spaghetti in Spinach Sauce recipe (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

For Spaghetti In Spinach Sauce

3 cups cooked whole wheat pasta

For The Sauce

4 cups finely chopped spinach (palak)

1/2 tbsp butter

2 tsp finely chopped garlic (lehsun)

1 cup finely chopped spring onions

1/2 cup thinly sliced red capsicum

2 tbsp grated processed cheese

1 cup milk

salt to taste

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp dry red chilli flakes (paprika)

Method:

For the sauce

1. Blanch the spinach in boiling water for 1 minute. Drain and refresh in cold water and blend in a mixer to a smooth purée. Keep aside.

2. Heat the butter in a broad non-stick pan, add the garlic, spring onions whites and greens and sauté on a medium flame for few minutes.

3. Add the red capsicum, mix well and sauté on a medium flame for 1 to 2 minutes.

4. Add the prepared spinach purée, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 1 to 2 minutes, while stirring occasionally.

5. Add the cheese, milk and salt, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 1 minute, while stirring occasionally.

6. Add the spaghetti, oregano and chilli flakes, toss well and cook on a medium flame for 2 to 3 minutes.

7. Serve immediately.

3. Spaghetti Prawn Recheado

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Spaghetti Prawn Recheado recipe(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

20-25 medium prawns, deveined and cleaned with tail intact

3 cups boiled spaghetti

Salt to taste

½ tsp turmeric powder

2 tbsps oil

5-6 garlic cloves, sliced

20 grams parmesan cheese + for garnish

1 tbsp finely chopped coriander leaves

Recheado

8-10 dried red chillies, soaked

6-8 garlic cloves

1 tbsp finely chopped ginger

10-12 black peppercorns

2 tsps cumin seeds

Sea salt to taste

1 tbsp tamarind paste

1 tbsp malt vinegar

Method:

1. In a blender jar, add red chillies, garlic, ginger, black peppercorns, cumin seeds, sea salt and tamarind paste.

2. Add malt vinegar, sufficient water and blend to a fine paste. Set aside.

3. Take prawns in the a bowl, add salt, turmeric powder and mix well. Set aside.

4. Heat oil in a non-stick kadai, add garlic and sauté for 30 seconds. Add the prepared sauce and mix well. Cook till the oil separates.

5. Add prawns and mix well. Add spaghetti, salt and toss well. Cook for 3-4 minutes and grate cheese on top. Add chopped coriander and toss well.

6. Grate parmesan cheese on top and garnish with chopped coriander.

4. Spaghetti Bolognese

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Spaghetti Bolognese(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

300 grams spaghetti

300 grams mutton mince

Salt to taste

2 tsps + 1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp finely chopped garlic

1 tbsp finely chopped celery stalk

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 small carrot, chopped

1½ cup tomato concasse

½ cup tomato puree

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

½ tbsp Tata Sampann Garam Masala

1 tsp red chilli powder

Parmesan cheese as required

Parsley sprigs for garnish

Method:

1. Boil sufficient water in a deep pan, add salt, 2 tsps oil, spaghetti and cook till al-dante.

2. Heat remaining oil in a non-stick pan, add garlic, celery and onion and mix well. Cook for 1-2 minutes.

3. Add carrot and sauté for 2 minutes. Add mutton mince and sauté for 4-5 minutes on high heat.

4. Add tomato concasse and tomato puree, mix well. Add crushed black peppercorns, Tata Sampann Garam Masala and sauté for 1 minute.

5. Add red chilli powder, salt and continue cooking till the sauce thickens.

6. Strain spaghetti with the help of strainer.

7. Place the portion of spaghetti on a serving plate and top with the prepared sauce.

8. Grate some parmesan cheese on it and garnish with parsley sprigs. Serve hot.