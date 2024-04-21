Tiffin treats: 4 portable and tasty lunchbox recipes for work or school

Bored with your usual lunch routine? Say goodbye to boring brown bags and hello to gastronomic excitement with these five easy and delicious lunchbox ideas! These delicious treats will make your lunchtime taste even better, whether you're on your way to work or school. From tasty sandwiches to filling salads, we've got you covered with quick and easy dishes that are ideal for eating on the go. Packed with nutrients and bursting with flavour, these recipes are perfect for fueling your day, whether you're at work, school or on the go. Join us as we explore the world of Tiffin treats and change the way you enjoy lunch. (Also read: Looking for healthy and quick breakfast options? Try 3 delectable oats smoothie recipes ) Spice up your midday meals with four delicious and portable tiffin treats(Pexels)

Tasty lunchbox recipes

1. Oats Dhokla

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Oats Dhokla recipe (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

50 grams Oats Flour

200 grams Gram Flour

1 cup Yogurt

1 tablespoon Sugar

1½ teaspoons Baking soda

1½ teaspoons Citric acid

5-6 tbsps + for greasing Rice bran oil

½ teaspoon Asafoetida

1½ teaspoons Mustard seeds

3-4 Green chillies Chopped

16-20 Curry leaves

4 tablespoon Sugar

Method:

1. Put gram flour, oats flour, yogurt, sugar, baking soda and citric acid in a bowl, add sufficient water and mix till smooth.

2. Add 3-4 tbsps rice bran oil and mix.

3. Heat sufficient water in a steamer.

4. Grease the dhokla plates with a little oil. Pour the batter into the plates and fit them into the stand.

5. Keep the stand in the steamer and steam for 15-20 minutes. Take the stand out and remove the plates. Cut the dhokla into squares but do not separate them.

6. Heat remaining oil in a non-stick pan, add asafoetida, mustard seeds and green chillies and saute till the seeds splutter. Add curry leaves and pour this mixture over the dhokla in each plate.

7. In the same pan, cook sugar with ½ cup water till sugar melts. Pour the syrup over the dhokla and set aside till the syrup is completely absorbed.

8. Separate the dhokla squares and serve.

2. Healthy Egg Rolls

Healthy Egg Rolls recipe(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

4 Eggs

Ready-made dough made using 1 1/2 cups whole wheat flour

1 Medium cucumber peeled

2 Green chillies finely chopped

2 tablespoons Vinegar

for dusting Whole wheat flour

1 Large onion sliced

to taste Salt

as required Chaat masala

for brushi for basting Oil

2 teaspoons Red chilli sauce

2 teaspoon to serve Tomato ketchup

Method:

1. Halve, scoop out the seeds and slice cucumber into thick strips.

2. To make chilli vinegar, take green chillies in a small bowl, add vinegar and set aside.

3. To make chilli vinegar, take green chillies in a small bowl, add vinegar and set aside.

4. Divide the dough into equal portion, dust some flour on work top and roll out each portion into a large roti.

5. Heat a non-stick tawa, place the roti on it, one at a time, and roast till lightly browned on both sides. Transfer them on a plate and set aside.

6. Break the eggs, separate the yolks and whites and put them in separate bowls. Add salt to the egg white and whisk well.

7. Heat the non-stick tawa again, drizzle few drop of oil on it and wipe it with a tissue paper.

8. Pour some egg white mixture on it and cook till it is set. Place a roasted roti on top of it, press lightly and pour some egg white over the roti and cook, turning sides till done.

9. Place prepared roti on a worktop. Place a portion of onions. Sprinkle a little chaat masala.

10. Place a few cucumber strips and drizzle some chilli sauce, ketchup and a little chilli vinegar. Roll it tightly.

11. Wrap with butter paper and serve immediately with tomato ketchup.

3. Vegetable Pulav

Vegetable Pulav recipe(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

8-10 Cauliflower florets

5-6 French beans stringed and chopped

2 medium Carrots peeled and chopped

1/4 cup Green peas

1 1/2 cups Basmati rice soaked

1 tablespoon Ghee

1 tablespoon Cumin seeds

4-5 Black peppercorns

3-4 Green cardamoms

3-4 Cloves

2 Bay leaves

2 Green chillies slit

to taste Salt

Method:

1. Heat ghee in a non-stick pan. Add cumin seeds, peppercorns, green cardamoms, cloves and bay leaves, mix and sauté for 30 seconds.

2. Add cauliflower, French beans, carrots and green chillies and mix well.

3. Add green peas and mix well. Add rice and salt and mix lightly.

4. Add 3 cups water, mix and bring to a boil.Cover and cook on low heat till rice is done.

5. Serve hot garnished with a coriander sprig.

4. Fruit Pizza

Fruit Pizza recipe(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

¼ cup Pineapple cubes

10-12 Tinned cherries pitted and halved

2 Plums thinly sliced

1 medium Kiwi peeled and cut into roundels

inch Pizza base 2 x 6

Mixed fruit jam for spreading

Cream cheese for spreading

to sprinkle White chocolate grated

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 200º C.

2. Spread some mixed fruit jam and cream cheese on each pizza base.

3. Place pineapple, cherries, plums and kiwis on top and transfer on a baking tray.

4. Put the tray in the preheated oven and bake for 10 minutes.

5. Sprinkle some white chocolate on top, cut into wedges and serve.