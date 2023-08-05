Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Friendship Day 2023 recipe special: Summer salads to binge with your best friend

Friendship Day 2023 recipe special: Summer salads to binge with your best friend

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Aug 05, 2023 01:36 PM IST

Looking for a delightful summer meal to enjoy with your best friend this Friendship Day? Try these 3 summer salads and thank us later

Summer salads are a refreshing and delightful choice for warm weather so this Friendship Day 2023, embrace the opportunity to relax, chat and savour the summer flavours with your favourite people by trying your hands on some delicious summer salad recipes that you can whip up for your best friend. Visit local farmers' markets together to pick out the freshest and most colourful ingredients for your salads, turn salad-making into a friendly competition, divide into teams and see who can come up with the most creative and delicious salad using a pre-determined set of ingredients.

Friendship Day 2023 recipe special: Summer salads to binge with your best friend (Photo by Chef Amiel Guerin)
Friendship Day 2023 recipe special: Summer salads to binge with your best friend (Photo by Chef Amiel Guerin)

As for you, we got you sorted with some classic summer salad recipes with more exotic combinations that are not only visually appealing but also convenient to carry and enjoy on-the-go. If you are looking for a delightful summer meal to enjoy with your best friend this Friendship Day, try these 3 summer salads and thank us later:

1. AG Diet Salad

AG Diet Salad (Chef Amiel Guerin)
AG Diet Salad (Chef Amiel Guerin)

Portion: 1 serving | Duration: 45 mins

Ingredients

White Quinoa 125 gms

Finger millet 100 gms

Roasted Pumpkin25 gms

Mixed Nuts 20 gms

Mixed seeds 13 gms

Lemon-Honey dressing 55 gms

Imported Orange 19 gms

Pomegranate 25gms

Lemon Honey Dressing

Lemon Juice

70

gms
Sunflower oil

140

gms
Extra virgin olive oil

70

gms
Fresh Thyme

1

gms
Shallots

1

gms
Dijon Mustard

8

gms
Honey

10

gms

Method for dressing -

Blend lemon juice, chopped shallots, fresh thyme and honey together. Mix extra virgin olive oil and sunflower oil together and then blend it into the lemon mixture to make an emulsion.

Add salt, pepper, and mustard and blend further to season and stabilize the dressing. Finally, add pistachio powder if required and give a gentle mix.

Method for salad -

Mix boiled quinoa, finger millet, orange segments, pomegranate seeds and roasted pumpkin. Add the required amount of lemon–honey dressing to the salad and mix. Add salt, and pepper to season.

Plate the salad and garnish it with a mixture of roasted nuts and seeds. Some more orange segments and pomegranate seeds can be added to the top of the salad to increase visual appeal.

2. Fruity Greek Salad

Fruity Greek Salad (Chef Amiel Guerin)
Fruity Greek Salad (Chef Amiel Guerin)

Portion: 1 serving | Duration: 30 mins

Ingredients

Organic Lettuce

50

gms

Figs

15

gms

Colored bell pepper

15

gms

Cherry tomatoes

20

gms

Black Olives

15

gms

Pomegranate

25

gms

Feta

30

gms

Cucumber

20

gms

Watermelon

45

gms

Balsamic Dressing

30

gms

Mango

10

gms

Balsamic Dressing

Olive Oil

100

gms

Balsamic Vinegar

30

gms

Dijon Mustard

3

gms

Method for dressing -

Mix Balsamic vinegar, Olive Oil and Dijon mustard. Season with salt and black pepper.

Method for salad -

Mix all the ingredients mentioned apart from the dressing. Add the dressing to the salad and season with salt and black pepper. Garnish with watermelon, figs, pomegranate seeds and mango.

3. Tomato and Mozzarella Salad

Tomato and Mozzarella Salad (Chef Amiel Guerin)
Tomato and Mozzarella Salad (Chef Amiel Guerin)

Portion: 1 serving | Duration: 20 mins

Ingredients

Monterosa tomato

200

gms
Mozzarella di bufala

55

gms
Pesto

5

gms
Tomato coulis

20

gms
Gastrique tomato

10

gms
Extra virgin olive oil

7

gms
Organic lettuce

15

gms
Balsamic dressing

5

gms
Basil

2

gms
Microgreens & Watercress

20

gms

Tomato Coulis

Tomato

500

gms
Red Vine Vinegar

15

gms
Extra Virgin Olive Oil

90

gms
Basil

5

gms

Method for Tomato Coulis -

Blanch, skin and deseed the tomatoes. Blend with all other ingredients mentioned above.

Method for salad -

Slice tomatoes and buffalo mozzarella cheese. Dress with extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper. Make a salad with lettuce, gastrique tomatoes. Dress with balsamic dressing.

Alternate and arrange the tomatoes and mozzarella on a big dollop of tomato coulis. Place a handful portion of salad on the side. Garnish with gastrique tomatoes, basil, pesto, watercress and microgreens.

(Recipes: Chef Amiel Guerin)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out