Summer salads are a refreshing and delightful choice for warm weather so this Friendship Day 2023, embrace the opportunity to relax, chat and savour the summer flavours with your favourite people by trying your hands on some delicious summer salad recipes that you can whip up for your best friend. Visit local farmers' markets together to pick out the freshest and most colourful ingredients for your salads, turn salad-making into a friendly competition, divide into teams and see who can come up with the most creative and delicious salad using a pre-determined set of ingredients. Friendship Day 2023 recipe special: Summer salads to binge with your best friend (Photo by Chef Amiel Guerin)

As for you, we got you sorted with some classic summer salad recipes with more exotic combinations that are not only visually appealing but also convenient to carry and enjoy on-the-go. If you are looking for a delightful summer meal to enjoy with your best friend this Friendship Day, try these 3 summer salads and thank us later:

1. AG Diet Salad

AG Diet Salad (Chef Amiel Guerin)

Portion: 1 serving | Duration: 45 mins

Ingredients

White Quinoa 125 gms

Finger millet 100 gms

Roasted Pumpkin25 gms

Mixed Nuts 20 gms

Mixed seeds 13 gms

Lemon-Honey dressing 55 gms

Imported Orange 19 gms

Pomegranate 25gms

Lemon Honey Dressing

Lemon Juice 70 gms Sunflower oil 140 gms Extra virgin olive oil 70 gms Fresh Thyme 1 gms Shallots 1 gms Dijon Mustard 8 gms Honey 10 gms

Method for dressing -

Blend lemon juice, chopped shallots, fresh thyme and honey together. Mix extra virgin olive oil and sunflower oil together and then blend it into the lemon mixture to make an emulsion.

Add salt, pepper, and mustard and blend further to season and stabilize the dressing. Finally, add pistachio powder if required and give a gentle mix.

Method for salad -

Mix boiled quinoa, finger millet, orange segments, pomegranate seeds and roasted pumpkin. Add the required amount of lemon–honey dressing to the salad and mix. Add salt, and pepper to season.

Plate the salad and garnish it with a mixture of roasted nuts and seeds. Some more orange segments and pomegranate seeds can be added to the top of the salad to increase visual appeal.

2. Fruity Greek Salad

Fruity Greek Salad (Chef Amiel Guerin)

Portion: 1 serving | Duration: 30 mins

Ingredients

Organic Lettuce 50 gms Figs 15 gms Colored bell pepper 15 gms Cherry tomatoes 20 gms Black Olives 15 gms Pomegranate 25 gms Feta 30 gms Cucumber 20 gms Watermelon 45 gms Balsamic Dressing 30 gms Mango 10 gms

Balsamic Dressing

Olive Oil 100 gms Balsamic Vinegar 30 gms Dijon Mustard 3 gms

Method for dressing -

Mix Balsamic vinegar, Olive Oil and Dijon mustard. Season with salt and black pepper.

Method for salad -

Mix all the ingredients mentioned apart from the dressing. Add the dressing to the salad and season with salt and black pepper. Garnish with watermelon, figs, pomegranate seeds and mango.

3. Tomato and Mozzarella Salad

Tomato and Mozzarella Salad (Chef Amiel Guerin)

Portion: 1 serving | Duration: 20 mins

Ingredients

Monterosa tomato 200 gms Mozzarella di bufala 55 gms Pesto 5 gms Tomato coulis 20 gms Gastrique tomato 10 gms Extra virgin olive oil 7 gms Organic lettuce 15 gms Balsamic dressing 5 gms Basil 2 gms Microgreens & Watercress 20 gms

Tomato Coulis

Tomato 500 gms Red Vine Vinegar 15 gms Extra Virgin Olive Oil 90 gms Basil 5 gms

Method for Tomato Coulis -

Blanch, skin and deseed the tomatoes. Blend with all other ingredients mentioned above.

Method for salad -

Slice tomatoes and buffalo mozzarella cheese. Dress with extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper. Make a salad with lettuce, gastrique tomatoes. Dress with balsamic dressing.

Alternate and arrange the tomatoes and mozzarella on a big dollop of tomato coulis. Place a handful portion of salad on the side. Garnish with gastrique tomatoes, basil, pesto, watercress and microgreens.

(Recipes: Chef Amiel Guerin)