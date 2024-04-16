Ram Navami 2024 recipes: Panakam to Lauki Kheer, 4 traditional dishes to celebrate birth of Lord Rama
Ram Navami is the time for family get togethers and indulging in festive meals.
Ram Navami 2024 recipes: On the final or ninth day of Chaitra Navratri, Ram Navami is celebrated every year, commemorating the birth of Maryada Purushottam Lord Rama, also known to be the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. On this auspicious occasion, devotees visit temples, observe fast, perform special puja at home and seek blessings from Shri Ram and his consort Sita Mata. This year Ram Navami is being celebrated on April 17, Wednesday. The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country from North to South. In South India, panakam, Neer Mor, Kosambari, payasam is prepared while in North India besan laddoo, coconut barfi, sooji halwa, kale chane and poori are prepared on the occasion. (Also read | Ram Navami 2024: Date, puja timings, rituals, history and celebrations)
Ram Navami is the time for family get togethers and preparation of elaborate festive meals. Here are some traditional recipes that are commonly prepared during Ram Navami, as shared by Susmita N, Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru, Bellandur.
1. PANAKAM
Panakam is a refreshing drink made with jaggery (or sugar), water, cardamom, and pepper. It's perfect for cooling down during the festival.
Ingredients
Jaggery (or sugar) - 1 cup
Water - 4 cups
Cardamom powder - 1/2 tsp
Dry ginger powder (optional) - 1/4 tsp
Black pepper powder - 1/4 tsp
Lemon juice - 1 tbsp (optional)
Instructions
- Dissolve jaggery in water.
- Add cardamom powder, dry ginger powder, and black pepper.
- Stir well until jaggery completely dissolves.
- Add lemon juice for a tangy taste (optional).
- Serve chilled.
2. PEAS KHEER
Ingredients
1 cup green peas
1 litre milk
4 cardamom
Sugar as per taste
5 tablespoon ghee
Mix of almonds, pista, raisin-fistful
Method
- Boil peas and puree it to fine paste.
- In a pan add ghee, peas paste, milk and boil it. Keep the flame low so it does not get burnt.
- Once the mixture boils into half, add sugar, cardamom powder and stir well.
- In smaller pan add ghee and roast Pista, raisin, and almonds. Cool it down and add it to the kheer.
- Serve hot.
3. BOTTLE GOURD KHEER
Ingredients
1 cup bottled gourd-peeled and grated
500 ml milk
1 tsp cardamom powder
Sugar/jaggery-1/2 cup
5 tablespoon ghee
Mix of almonds, cashews, raisin-fistful
Method
- Boil grated bottle gourd with milk until it is cooked well.
- Add sugar/jaggery and cook for a few minutes.
- Add cardamom powder and stir well.
- In smaller pan, add ghee and roast cashews, raisins, and almonds. Add this to the kheer.
- Keep this in fridge. Serve cold.
4. COCONUT LADOO
Ingredients
3 cup desiccated coconut
280 ml sweetened condensed milk
½ tsp cardamom powder
2 tablespoon ghee
Method
- Add ghee to a pan and roast desiccated coconut for 1 minute.
- Add condensed milk and mix thoroughly on a medium heat until the mixture does not stick to the pan. Switch off the flame and add cardamom powder and mix.
- Cool to room temperature and roll it into laddoo of desired size and coat it with some desiccated coconut.
