Happy Chaitra Durga Ashtami 2024: 21 best wishes, images, SMS, messages, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share

Chaitra Durga Ashtami or Maha Ashtami that falls on the eighth day of the Navratri festival is of great significance for Maa Durga devotees. The last two days of the 9-day festival - Ashtami and Navami Tithi are celebrated will much fanfare across the country. Elaborate aartis, prayers, rituals and ceremonies are organised in households and temples to worship Goddess Durga as well as her incarnation Maa Mahagauri on the second-last day of Navratri. (Also read | Ram Navami 2024: Date, puja timings, rituals, history and celebrations) Happy Durga Ashtami 2024: Chaitra Durga Ashtami is the time to worship Maa Durga and spread joy and festive vibe.

One of the most popular traditions of Ashtami is the special ceremony of Kumari Pujan where nine young girls are worshipped as Navadurga and served a delicious prasad of chana, poori and suji halwa. It is believed that goddess Chamunda emerged from the forehead of Maa Durga and slayed demons Chanda and Munda, and Raktabija, who were associates of Mahishasura.

This year Chaitra Durga Ashtami is being celebrated on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Many devotees observe fast on the day of Maha Ashtami. Some may abstain completely from food while others consume only fruits and milk.

HAPPY DURGA ASHTAMI 2024: BEST WISHES, IMAGES, SMS, MESSAGES TO SHARE

Chaitra Durga Ashtami is the time to worship Maa Durga and spread joy and festive vibe. Make sure to wish your loved ones via SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms in case you are not able to meet them on Ashtami. Here're some of the wishes, images and messages you can send:

1. May Maa Durga be always there to guide you through the tough times and help you achieve your goals. Wishing a very Happy Durga Ashtami to you.

2. May Maa Durga shower you with her love and blessings and help you find joy and happiness. Wishing you a glorious and beautiful Durga Ashtami.

3. May the mother of this universe is always by your side, blessing, guiding and protecting you in life. Have a blessed Durga Ashtami with your loved ones.

4. Warmest wishes to you on Durga Ashtami. May the high spirits and bright colours of the festival surround you and bring prosperity and happiness at your doors.

Happy Chaitra Durga Ashtami: Wishes and messages to share

5. Let's take inspiration from Maa Durga to always stand for the right and offer her our prayers to always bless us with her love. Happy Durga Ashtami to all.

6. On the occasion of Durga Ashtami, we wish that Maa empower you with the courage to conquer evil with your strength. Many warm greetings on Durga Ashtami.

7. On this auspicious day, may Maha Ashtami grant you the strength to overcome obstacles and find success in all your endeavours. Happy Maha Ashtami!

8. Let the divine energy of Durga Ashtami bring peace and harmony to your life and your loved ones.

Happy Chaitra Durga Ashtami: The eighth day of Chaitra Navratri is celebrated with much fanfare

9. May Goddess Durga show us the path to eternal peace and prosperity. May she bless us with the power to defeat the evils in our life

10. On this holy day, may you be bestowed with the power to overcome obstacles and achieve success.

11. May the fierce form of Goddess Durga destroy all the negativity in your life. Happy Durga Ashtami!

12. Wishing you a Maha Ashtami filled with divine blessings, love, and divine guidance on your journey.

Chaitra Maha Ashtami is here. Kanya Pujan is an important ritual of the festival

13. May the divine presence of Maa Durga protect you and your loved ones from all evil and harm.

14. May the festival of Maha Ashtami ignite the flame of joy and celebration in your heart.

15. May your prayers and offerings be accepted by the goddess, bringing you closer to spiritual fulfillment.

16. May the light of positivity and righteousness shine brightly in your life on Maha Ashtami and always.

Happy Chaitra Durga Ashtami 2024: A collection of wishes, SMS, messages and images

17. Wishing you abundance in health, wealth, and happiness on this auspicious occasion.

18. May your heart be filled with devotion and your mind with clarity during this sacred time.

19. May you overcome all obstacles and challenges with the divine grace of Maa Durga.

Happy Durga Ashtami 2024: It is believed that goddess Chamunda emerged from the forehead of Maa Durga and slayed demons Chanda and Munda, and Raktabija, who were associates of Mahishasura.

20. May this Maha Ashtami bring peace and harmony to your family and loved ones.

21. May the blessings of Goddess Durga fill your life with strength, courage, and wisdom.