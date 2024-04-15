Ram Navami 2024: Date, puja timings, rituals, history and celebrations

Ram Navami, one of the most significant Hindu festivals, that commemorates the birth of Lord Rama, falls on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra. The auspicious occasion coincides with the final day of Chaitra Navratri festivities every year. On Day 9 of Chaitra Navratri, Maa Durga and her incarnation Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped. Ram Navami 2024 date and history: Chaitra Navratri began on April 9, Tuesday this year and will conclude on April 17 with the festival of Ram Navami.(Freepik)

Lord Rama is considered the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu as per Hindu mythology. Born to King Dasharatha and Queen Kaushalya of Ayodhya, Rama was their eldest son. Lord Rama is revered as an embodiment of truth, duty, righteousness and compassion. Having all the traits of an ideal person, he was also known to be Maryada Purushottama. The festival celebrates the life and times of Lord Rama and the victory of good over evil. (Also read: On Ram Navami, 1,11,111 kg laddus to be sent to Ram temple in Ayodhya)

When is Ram Navami in 2024?

Chaitra Navratri began on April 9, Tuesday this year and will conclude on April 17 with the festival of Ram Navami.

History of Ram Navami: Story of Lord Rama's birth

The story of Lord Rama is depicted in Valmiki's Ramayana, one of the most important epics of Hinduism and goes back to 8th or 7th century B.C. Ayodhya was at the pinnacle of prosperity during the rule of King Dashrath but with no children or heir to carry forward his legacy, he conducted a Yagya, where several rishis and divine beings prayed to Lord Brahma for granting Dashrath's wish.

On the other hand Ravana, the ruler of Lanka was wreaking havoc misusing the boon granted to him by Lord Brahma according to which he could never die at the hands of gods, gandharvas, yakshas or demons except humans. With formidable weapons, chariot, as well as the ability to shapeshift, Ravana was unstoppable. This is when all Gods went to Lord Vishnu and urged him to incarnate on earth and slay the demon king Ravana.

After the conclusion of Yagya, a divine figure appeared over the sacrificial kund, and handed over Dashrath a divine 'payasam' to be distributed among his queens Kausalya, Kaikayi, and Sumitra. While Rama was born to Kausalya, Kaikayi gave birth to Bharat while Laxman and Shatrughna were born to Sumitra.

Ram Navami shubh muhurat

Rama Navami on Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Rama Navami Madhyahna Muhurat - 11:03 am to 01:38 pm

Duration - 02 hours 35 minutes

Ram Navami rituals/celebrations

Ram Navami is celebrated across the country with much enthusiasm and fervour. In his birth city Ayodhya, Lord Rama's birth anniversary is celebrated with much fanfare - grand aartis, processions and bhandaras for the devotees. People come to Ayodhya from different parts of the country to partake in Ram Navami rituals and get blessings of Lord Rama.

Many observe a day-long fast on the day. Lord Rama devotees read passages from scriptures like Ramayana and Shrimad Bhagavatam. Lord Rama along with Sita Mata, Lakshman and Hanuman are also worshipped on this day. It is usually celebrated in the months of March-April as per Gregorian calendar.