On Ram Navami, 1,11,111 kg laddus to be sent to Ram temple in Ayodhya
PTI |
Apr 15, 2024 06:42 AM IST
Atul Kumar Saxena, trustee of Devraha Hans Baba Trust, said that Devraha Hans Baba will send 1,11,111 kg of laddu prasad to the temple.
On the occasion of Ram Navami, 1,11,111 kg laddus will be sent to Ram temple in Ayodhya as prasad for offering and distribution on April 17. Atul Kumar Saxena, trustee of Devraha Hans Baba Trust, said that Devraha Hans Baba will send 1,11,111 kg of laddu prasad to the temple.
Saxena said laddu prasad is also sent to various temples every week, be it Kashi Vishwanath Temple or Tirupati Balaji Temple.
Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!
He said that on January 22, the day of Pran Pratistha in Ayodhya, Devraha Hans Baba Ashram had sent 40,000 kg laddu for offering.
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Share this article