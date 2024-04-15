 On Ram Navami, 1,11,111 kg laddus to be sent to Ram temple in Ayodhya | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
On Ram Navami, 1,11,111 kg laddus to be sent to Ram temple in Ayodhya

PTI |
Apr 15, 2024 06:42 AM IST

Atul Kumar Saxena, trustee of Devraha Hans Baba Trust, said that Devraha Hans Baba will send 1,11,111 kg of laddu prasad to the temple.

On the occasion of Ram Navami, 1,11,111 kg laddus will be sent to Ram temple in Ayodhya as prasad for offering and distribution on April 17. Atul Kumar Saxena, trustee of Devraha Hans Baba Trust, said that Devraha Hans Baba will send 1,11,111 kg of laddu prasad to the temple.

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya (HT File Photo)

Saxena said laddu prasad is also sent to various temples every week, be it Kashi Vishwanath Temple or Tirupati Balaji Temple.

He said that on January 22, the day of Pran Pratistha in Ayodhya, Devraha Hans Baba Ashram had sent 40,000 kg laddu for offering.

Follow Us On