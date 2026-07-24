Road crash deaths rose by 3.5% to 183,382 in 2025, government tells Lok Sabha

Road crash deaths in India rose to 183,382 in 2025, a 3.5% increase over 177,175 fatalities in 2024, while the total number of crashes climbed 5.3% to 513,563, the Union government informed Lok Sabha on Thursday. This means the death toll has risen by 25.5% over the past decade, from 146,133 fatalities in 2015 to 183,382 in 2025. Punjab recorded the steepest decline in road deaths. (HT PHOTO/Representative)

In a written reply to Congress lawmaker Benny Behanan, Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said the 2025 death toll was also 13.1% higher than the average annual fatalities recorded during the 2020-24 period, which was at about 162,182.

Uttar Pradesh recorded the sharpest rise in road fatalities, with deaths increasing from 24,118 in 2024 to 27,550 in 2025. Bihar also registered a steep increase, with fatalities rising from 9,347 to 10,397. Other states reporting higher deaths included Maharashtra, where fatalities increased from 15,715 to 16,756, and Gujarat from 7,717 to 8,402.

The reply highlighted states that bucked the national trend. Punjab recorded the steepest decline in road deaths, with fatalities falling from 4,759 in 2024 to 3,062 in 2025. Arunachal Pradesh reduced deaths from 168 to 83. Mizoram reported a drop from 110 to 51.

Among larger states, fatalities declined from 6,945 to 6,464 in Chhattisgarh, 12,390 to 12,146 in Karnataka, and 7,949 to 7,566 in Telangana. Delhi recorded a reduction in road deaths from 1,551 in 2024 to 1,463 in 2025.

The government also acknowledged a cybersecurity vulnerability affecting electric three-wheelers (e-rickshaws), citing reports from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In). In response to Telugu Desam Party lawmaker GM Harish Balayog’s query, it said CERT-In found that individuals could abruptly power off moving e-rickshaws by using a publicly available Battery Management System mobile application, raising safety concerns.

As a corrective measure, CERT-In identified the mobile applications that could be used to remotely switch off e-rickshaw batteries and reported them to the electronics and information technology ministry for removal from app stores.

The road transport and highways ministry said it notified draft rules on June 17 to introduce cybersecurity and software update requirements for two/three-wheelers, passenger carriers, and goods carriers category vehicles. It said the rules are aligned with UN Regulations and prescribe cybersecurity management systems and software update management systems. The ministry said vehicle prototypes will continue to undergo testing and type approval under Rule 126 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules.