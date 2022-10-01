Navratri 2022 Day 8 special recipe: Coconut barfi prasad for Goddess Mahagauri

On the eighth day of Navratri, Mahagauri is believed to bless Hindu devotees with fearlessness and well-being. She holds a damru and a trident in her two hands while the other two hands are held in postures of ‘abhay’ and “varad” and with three eyes, four hands and a fair complexion, Mahagauri is believed to defeat all evil forces of the universe.

White and yellow are Mahagauri Devi’s favourite colours, so devotees eat white or yellow-coloured food and wear clothes in these colours. If you are fasting this Navratri and craving a delicious white or yellow-coloured fudge that your whole family will love, here's a 15-minute recipe to make Coconut Barfi as prasad or in bhog for Goddess Mahagauri this eighth day of Navratri.

Ingredients:

3 cups grated coconut, fresh or frozen

1-1/2 cups sugar

¾ cup heavy whipping cream

3 tablespoons confectioners sugar

½ teaspoon freshly ground cardamom

A teaspoon of ghee for greasing

Finely chopped pistachios for garnishing, optional

Tools used:

Non-stick kadhai

9-inch square pan

Method:

Heat a non-stick kadhai over medium-low and add grated coconut, sugar and cream. Mix them well till they are well combined. Continue to cook them while stirring continuously till the mixture turns yellowish golden in color and starts leaving the sides of the kadhai.

Remove the kadhai from heat and add cardamom powder and confectioners sugar and mix well. Grease a thali or a 9-inch square pan with ghee. Pour the mixture into the greased pan and spread it evenly.

Sprinkle finely chopped pistachios (if using) and let the coconut barfi set for an hour or so in the refrigerator. Slice the barfi into sixteen equal pieces. Store in the refrigerator for a week.

(Recipe: Anushree Shetty)