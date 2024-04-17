Looking for healthy and quick breakfast options? Try 3 delectable oats smoothie recipes

For busy mornings, nothing beats a portable breakfast. If you're searching for a meal that's versatile, healthy, simple to prepare, and will keep you satisfied until lunchtime, try smoothie recipes packed with the goodness of oats. Incorporating oats into your morning smoothie is an excellent way to increase fibre intake. Oatmeal smoothies are ideal for weight loss and come in various flavours, including strawberry, apple, and banana. If you have a sweet tooth for fruits, these nutritious oat smoothie recipes will surely delight you. By adding whole grains to your drinkable breakfast, you'll get ample fibre and nutrients without any additional effort. For a convenient and delicious breakfast option, whip up one of these delightful oatmeal smoothie recipes with your favourite fruit. (Also read: Crunchy veggie delights: 3 lip-smacking veggie-packed snack recipes perfect for weekend parties ) Start your day right with these nourishing oats smoothie recipes.(Pixabay)

Healthy and delicious oats smoothie recipes

1. Apple Oatmeal Smoothie

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Apple Oatmeal Smoothie(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

2 large Apples peeled and roughly chopped

4 cups Milk

½ Rolled oats

½ Vanilla essence

2 tablespoons Honey

as required Ice cubes

Method:

1. Combine milk and oats in a blender jar.

2. Add apples, vanilla essence, honey and a few ice cubes and blend till smooth.

3. Pour into individual glasses and serve chilled.

2. Banana Oats Smoothie

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Banana Oats Smoothie recipe(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

1 cup chilled and roughly chopped bananas

½ cup quick cooking rolled oats

1 cup chilled fresh curds (dahi)

2 tbsp honey

2 tbsp flax seeds (alsi)

½ cup ice-cubes

Method:

1. Combine the curds, honey, bananas, oats, flax seeds and ice-cubes and blend in a juicer till the mixture is smooth and frothy.

2. Pour equal quantities of the smoothie into 2 individual glasses.

3. Serve immediately.

3. Vegan Smoothie

(Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur)

Vegan Smoothie recipe(Unsplash)

Ingredients:

½ cup Oats

2 cups Ice cold Water

1 large Banana

2 tbsp Cinnamon Powder

½ tsp Vanilla Extract

½ tbsp Cocoa Powder

½ cup Peanut Butter

1 tbsp Sugar

Method:

1. To prepare the vegan smoothie we beed to start the recipe my quickly preparing oats milk.

2. Begin by dry grinding the oats into powder in a mixer grinder. Now add chilled water into it and blend it.

3. Remove and strain it and oat milk is ready.

4. In a fresh mixer grinder jar add bananas, cinnamon powder, vanilla, cocoa powder, peanut butter and chilled oats milk.

5. Blend it together till banana is completely smooth. Remove and serve it in a tall glass.