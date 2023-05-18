Lip-smacking oatmeal desserts to enjoy at tea time

Oats have gained a lot of popularity over a few decades thanks to its rich nutritional profile. Loaded with dietary fibre and a storehouse of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, oats are quite versatile and can be turned into a variety of dishes. They are also gluten-free and are beneficial for weight loss, managing blood sugar levels and reducing risk of heart disease. Oats are commonly eaten in breakfast by boiling them in water or milk. In summer, however, a hot bowl of oatmeal isn't what your heart desires. Muffins, cookies, granola bars are other ways to enjoy oatmeal in any season. (Also read: National Walnut Day: Delicious walnut snacks you can pair with your tea) Here are delicious oatmeal dessert recipes you can relish at tea time.

1. Cranberry Oatmeal Cookies

Ingredients

Refined flour - 120 gm

Oatmeal - 100 gm

Unsalted butter - 120 gm

Sugar - 120 gm

Egg - 1 No

Baking powder - ½ tspn

Cinnamon powder - 5 gm

Vanilla essence - 5 ml

Dried cranberry - 75 grams

Method

- Preheat oven to 180 C. Line two baking trays with baking paper.

- Soak the dried cranberries in water till it softens.

- Add butter and sugars in a planetary mixer and beat at medium speed until smooth and creamy. Add vanilla essence and egg and beat until combined. Scrape down the sides of the bowl.

- Add flour, baking soda, cinnamon and beat again until a soft cookie dough forms. Finally, add oats and chopped cranberries mix using a spatula.

- Portion the cookies dough into small balls and place on prepared baking trays.

- Bake cookies for 12-15 minutes or until golden brown. Leave cookies to cool completely and store in air tight containers.

2. Oatmeal Strawberry Muffins

Ingredients

Refined flour - 180 gm

Oatmeal - 90 gm

Milk - 200 ml

Castor sugar - 200 gm

Egg - 2 No.

Baking powder - 2 tspn

Clarified butter - 50 ml

Honey - 50 ml

Strawberry essence - 3 ml

Strawberry fruit filling - 100 gm

Method

- Pre heat the oven to 180 C. Grease muffin moulds.

- Place oats meal in a bowl, pour over the milk and leave oats to soak and soften for 10 minutes.

- Mix refined flour, baking powder and caster sugar into a bowl and make a well in the centre. Place the egg, strawberry essence, clarified butter and honey in another bowl and whisk to combine.

- Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir quickly to just combine, but do not over-mix. Gently fold in the strawberry fruit filling.

- Spoon out the prepared mixture in muffin moulds and bake it in the preheated oven for 15-20 minutes or till toothpick or skewer pierced in the centre of the cake comes out clean.

- Cool it to room temperature and then serve.

