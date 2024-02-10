Chinese New Year 2024: Dumplings to longevity noodles, most popular dishes savoured on this day

Most of Asia holds a sumptuous feast on Chinese New Year, a day when red lanterns, firecrackers and decorations light up not just China, but places across the globe. Closets fill up with new clothes, families hold gatherings and loved ones come closer. (Pixabay - representational image)

For many, the most special part of the day is enjoying a meal with their close ones. The meals generally differ according to families’ different customs.

This year, the day will be observed on February 10. Before you ring in Chinese New Year 2024, here are some of the best dishes you can enjoy on this day.

Jiaozi (Dumplings)

These Chinese dumplings comprise a thinly rolled piece of dough with either a vegetable or meat filling. They can be served as appetisers or part of the main course.

Dayu Darou (whole fish or meat)

Dayu Darou is a wholesome meal mostly consisting of animal proteins. The fish is usually steamed and served with a sauce on the side, which could include soy sauce or sweet-and-sour sauce.

Chun Juan (spring rolls)

Chun Juan are spring rolls that are usually deep fried, cylinder-shaped parcels. The crispy wrappers consist of a tasty filling of different ingredients.

Changshou Mian (longevity noodles)

Changshou Mian are noodles that are cooked in a broth seasoned with vegetables, soy sauce and sesame oil. Changshou Mian translates to ‘long life or long face noodles’ in Chinese, which means one will get happiness and longevity.

Good fortune fruit

Good fortune fruits refer to fruits that are given as gifts on Chinese New Year. They symbolise prosperity. The fruits include oranges, tangerines, kumquats, and pomelos.

Ba Bao Fan (Eight-treasure rice)

The popular dish is made of glutinous rice, dried fruits, nuts and red bean paste. It tastes sweet, is aromatic and nutty, and feels gooey.

Tang Yuan (Glutinous-rice balls in sweet syrup)

Tang Yuan is a dish consisting of gummy rice balls, and is prepared with glutinous-rice flour and water. The balls are often served in a broth along with daikon, dried shrimp, Chinese sausage, and pan-fried fish cake.

Lumpia

Lumpia are similar to spring rolls, and resemble gold bars. The fried rolls have fillings including chicken, garlic, pork, shrimp, carrots or bean sprouts.