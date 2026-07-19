Planning a babymoon in Abu Dhabi? Here’s when to visit and what all to do

Planning a babymoon? This is one trip where doing less is the whole point. Before your little one arrives, swap packed itineraries for slow mornings, serene sunsets, and uninterrupted time together. And Abu Dhabi can be the perfect destination to celebrate this special chapter before parenthood begins. Chris Hemsworth also went to SeaWorld Yas Island during his vacation in Abu Dhabi.

For expecting parents looking to escape before their world changes forever, Abu Dhabi is a hidden gem. While it has all the glamour the UAE is known for, Abu Dhabi stands apart with its unhurried pace, expansive open spaces, serene beaches and accessible cultural landmarks, creating the perfect setting to relax, reconnect and recharge.

When is the best time for a babymoon in Abu Dhabi? Timing is everything when traveling for two. You’ll want to avoid the intense summer heat. The absolute sweetest spot for a babymoon in Abu Dhabi is between November and March.

During these winter months, temperatures hover between a gorgeous 20°C and 28°C (68°F to 82°F). The breeze off the Arabian Gulf is refreshing, the humidity drops significantly, and the evenings are comfortably cool. The climate is perfect for strolling through museums or lounging by the pool without overheating. It’s the kind of weather that makes walking feel like a luxury rather than a chore.