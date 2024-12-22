In Kuwait, PM Narendra Modi meets Emir; attends opening ceremony of Arabian Gulf Cup

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attended the opening ceremony of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup as the ‘guest of honour’ and met with the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah, during the event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Kuwaiti Emir, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah during the opening ceremony of the tournament.(X/@narendramodi)

The opening ceremony took place at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City.

PM Narendra Modi has undertaken a two-day visit to the Gulf nation, a first for any Indian premier in 43 years, at the invitation of the Kuwaiti Emir.

In a post on X, the prime minister shared a photo of himself with the Emir of Kuwait and wrote, “Glad to have met His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah during the opening ceremony of the Arabian Gulf Cup.”

A statement issued by the ministry of external affairs also said that attending the event gave an opportunity for both the leaderships to engage in an informal interaction with one another.

Kuwait hosts the biennial Arabian Gulf Cup, which includes eight countries, including GCC nations, Iraq, and Yemen. The host city is scheduled to play against Oman in the opening game of the tournament.

This football tournament is one of the most prominent sporting events in the region. Kuwait has won it the most times among the other participating countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his best wishes to all the participating nations in the tournament.

PM Modi addresses Indian diaspora

Earlier in the day, the prime minister addressed a massive gathering of the Indian diaspora at a special event named 'Hala Modi' at the Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Indoor Sports Complex in the city.

He praised the Indian community's contribution to global growth, saying that India has the potential to become the "skill capital of the world".

“Every year, hundreds of Indians come to Kuwait. You have added an Indian touch to Kuwaiti society. You have filled the canvas of Kuwait with the colors of Indian skills. You have mixed the essence of India's talent, technology, and tradition in Kuwait,” Modi said.

He further noted that Indian teachers are creating the next generation of Kuwaiti citizens while professionals such as engineers and architects are building the next generation of infrastructure.

Modi also invited the Indian diaspora to join the drive to transform India into a developed nation by 2047 and added that the nation is moving forward as a "Vishwa Bandhu" (friend of the world) with the good of the world in mind.

The prime minister also expressed happiness over the presence of Indians from diverse corners of the country in the gulf nation, calling it a "mini-Hindustan".

On Sunday, PM Modi is scheduled to meet the Emir, the Crown Prince and the prime minister of Kuwait.

(with inputs from PTI)