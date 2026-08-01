‘Hopefully, he will post another video’: Dipke seeks PM's apology over cops' action on '12-year-olds' during CJP protest

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's apology over the police action on “12-year-old children” during the July 20 Sansad March in Delhi. Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke. (PTI File) Referring to PM Modi’s late-night video where he “forgave” students for “abuses” against him, Dipke said that he hoped for another video in which he would apologise for the police brutality on students. “Yesterday, we all saw Modi Ji's video in which he was saying that he was forgiving the kids. I think he will upload another video tonight in which, I hope, he will apologise for the lathi charge that happened on July 20. 12-year-old girls were hit on the head by the police. The women's clothes were torn. The police also hit girls on their private parts,” Dipke said in a video on X.

“Thus, I want Modiji to apologise to those girls who the police beat with such brutality,” Dipke added. PM Modi's video Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he was forgiving students who hurled abuses at him and his late mother during the Jantar Mantar protest, describing them as "misguided children" who deserve guidance rather than punishment or prolonged legal action. In a video message shared on his social media handles, the Prime Minister said the language used by some protesters "would not suit any civilised society", but appealed to people to help reform the students rather than seek retribution. “Some mischievous children used very filthy abuses... Abuses were directed at me, and abuses were directed at my late mother as well.”