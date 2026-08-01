Six dead as heavy rain batters Kerala, rescue operations continue

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Kerala on Saturday, triggering landslides, inundating low-lying areas, swelling rivers and dams, and prompting authorities to launch large-scale rescue and evacuation operations in affected regions. Search operations for the six missing persons continued. (PTI)

A statement from the CMO said six people were killed in rain-related incidents across the state.

Four of the deaths occurred in separate landslides in Idukki and Kottayam districts, where several others were rescued.

Search operations for the six missing persons continued with personnel from the National Disaster Response Force, Fire and Rescue Services, police, the Coast Guard, the local administration, public representatives and residents participating in the efforts, the statement said.

The statement said 65 relief camps had been opened across the state, providing shelter to 1,465 people.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan said 17 houses had been destroyed and another 127 had suffered partial damage in rain-related incidents.

Two separate fatal landslides were reported in Idukki district.

The deceased was identified as Sumathi (65), a resident of Adoormala near Kudayathoor in Idukki district.

Her husband, Ravi, and their son, Ratheesh, were rescued and admitted to hospital, officials said.

In another incident, Prabhakaran Nair (77) of Vaikom died after a landslide hit the house of his relative in the Vagamon area of Idukki district.

A youth died, and his mother was trapped under debris after a landslide at Payyanithottam in Poonjar in Kottayam district.

The deceased was identified as Josephine, son of Johny. His mother, Rejina Johny (46), was trapped under debris, officials said.

Following the landslides and flooding, Satheesan directed ministers in charge of rain-hit districts to camp in their respective districts and coordinate rescue and relief operations as heavy rain continued across the state.

He reviewed the situation with ministers and district collectors.

Landslides and flooding hit several parts of Idukki district.

At Upputhara, a parked police jeep was damaged in a landslide. Heavy rain disrupted traffic at multiple locations.

Vehicle movement on the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway was affected following a landslide near Cheeyapara.

Rising water levels in the Chottupara stream at Vandiperiyar led to waterlogging on National Highway 183.

In neighbouring Kottayam district, heavy rain triggered widespread flooding in Erattupetta, Kanjirappally, Koottickal, Erumeli and Pala, inundating commercial and residential areas, disrupting traffic and prompting rescue operations.

Four houses were damaged in a landslide at Teekoy village, but residents escaped unhurt, officials said.

Around 2,500 chickens died after floodwaters entered a poultry farm at Pala in Kottayam.

The poultry farm, owned by Jineesh Alex of Mulaykkal House, has been operating for the past 18 years.

More landslides were reported from the hilly areas of Pathanamthitta district.

Ranni MLA Pazhakulam Madhu, in a social media post, said heavy flooding had been reported in Ranni and adjoining areas.

As water entered shops and houses, people were shifted to relief camps.

Several parts of Ranni, Kozhencherry and Aranmula, located along the banks of the Pampa river, were cut off due to flooding.

The district administration deployed boats to rescue people trapped in their houses, officials said.

Besides the central Kerala districts, floods and minor landslides were reported in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur, Kasaragod and Palakkad districts.

Engapuzha town in Kozhikode was completely inundated after river water entered the area following heavy rain.

Landslides were reported from several high-range areas of Kozhikode and Kannur districts, officials said.

Traffic on ghat roads in Wayanad and Idukki was regulated following minor landslides in those areas.

Kerala Revenue Minister A P Anilkumar said the government was fully prepared to deal with landslides, flooding and other rain-related emergencies.

"We have already opened relief camps wherever required. Even if the intensity of the rain decreases, people living in high-risk areas will be shifted to camps as a precautionary measure," he said.

Shutters of dams in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kannur districts were opened following rising water levels.

The shutters of the Thottappally spillway and barrages in Alappuzha district were also opened to prevent flooding.

Sea incursion affected coastal areas of Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department had issued a 'red alert' forecasting very heavy rainfall in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

An 'orange alert' was issued for Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts.

Kerala State Disaster Management Authority member secretary Sekhar Lukose Kuriakos said exceptionally heavy rainfall in central Kerala had triggered landslides, mudslides and flooding across several districts.

A 'red alert' indicates extremely heavy rainfall of over 204 mm in 24 hours, while an 'orange alert' means very heavy rainfall of 115 mm to 204 mm.