PM's message at Hala Modi event: 'India has technology, manpower for new Kuwait'

Addressing the Indian diaspora at the 'Hala Modi' event in Kuwait, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that India has the skill, technology, innovation and manpower that the "new Kuwait" needs. He said the two countries are connected with the bonds of the heart. Kuwait: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Gulf Spic Labour Camp.(PTI)

"India and Kuwait are located on two shores of Arabian Sea; it's not just diplomacy that connects us, but also bonds of the heart. Relationship between India and Kuwait is one of civilization, sea, affection, trade, and commerce," he said at the event.

"Kuwait, through trade and innovation, wants to be a dynamic economy. India is also focusing on innovation and strengthening its economy... India has the skill, technology, innovation and manpower that 'New' Kuwait needs," he added.

PM Modi noted during the address that it was after 43 years that an Indian prime minister has visited the country.

"This is a special moment for me. After 43 years, more than four decades, an Indian Prime Minister has come to Kuwait. It takes four hours to reach Kuwait from India but it took four decades for the Prime Minister," he said.

PM Modi also lauded the Indian diaspora for playing a pivotal role in Kuwait's development.

"I have reached Kuwait just two and a half hours ago, since the time I have stepped here, I am feeling a different sense of belonging, a different warmth all around. You all have come from different states of India, but seeing all of you, it seems as if a mini Hindustan has come in front of me," he said.

He said Kuwait's leadership also praises the Indian diaspora.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kuwait on Saturday for a two-day official trip.

Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah had invited PM Modi to Kuwait.

Indian officials said that bolstering defence and security cooperation will be a key focus of the visit.

The Ministry of External Affairs also said discussions were underway with Kuwait for a bilateral investment treaty and a defence cooperation agreement.

India is one of the top trading partners of Kuwait. The country also has a sizable population of Indian expats.

