PM Modi in Kuwait Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome on his arrival in Kuwait

PM Modi in Kuwait Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday embarked on a two-day visit to Kuwait at the invitation of Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State. Modi, the first Indian prime minister in 43 years to visit Kuwait, received a warm welcome from the Gulf nation's senior officials. Ahead of his visit, the prime minister said India and Kuwait have shared interests in peace, security, and stability in West Asia....Read More

"We deeply value the historical connection with Kuwait which has been nurtured over generations. We are not just strong trade and energy partners and have shared interest in peace, security, stability and prosperity in the West Asia region," he said.

Modi's visit to Kuwait comes two weeks after the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria and amid signs of a possible ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

The last Indian prime minister to visit Kuwait was Indira Gandhi in 1981.

In a departure statement, Modi said his talks with the top Kuwaiti leadership would be an opportunity to chalk out a future partnership between India and Kuwait.

PM Modi in Kuwait: Why this visit is significant