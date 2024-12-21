Modi in Kuwait Live Updates: PM meets Arabic translator of Ramayana, Mahabharata
PM Modi in Kuwait Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday embarked on a two-day visit to Kuwait at the invitation of Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State. Modi, the first Indian prime minister in 43 years to visit Kuwait, received a warm welcome from the Gulf nation's senior officials. Ahead of his visit, the prime minister said India and Kuwait have shared interests in peace, security, and stability in West Asia....Read More
"We deeply value the historical connection with Kuwait which has been nurtured over generations. We are not just strong trade and energy partners and have shared interest in peace, security, stability and prosperity in the West Asia region," he said.
Modi's visit to Kuwait comes two weeks after the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria and amid signs of a possible ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
The last Indian prime minister to visit Kuwait was Indira Gandhi in 1981.
In a departure statement, Modi said his talks with the top Kuwaiti leadership would be an opportunity to chalk out a future partnership between India and Kuwait.
PM Modi in Kuwait: Why this visit is significant
- The prime minister is visiting Kuwait at the invitation of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
- The prime minister said he was looking forward to his meetings with the Emir, the Crown Prince and the prime minister of Kuwait.
- PM Modi will also meet the Indian diaspora in Kuwait which has immensely contributed to strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two nations.
- Modi's engagements in Kuwait include a visit to an Indian labour camp and he will also attend the opening ceremony of the Gulf Cup football tournament.
- "It would be an opportunity to chalk out a roadmap for a futuristic partnership for the benefit of our people and the region," said Modi.
- Discussions are underway with Kuwait on a bilateral investment treaty and a defence cooperation pact, Indian officials said.
PM Modi gets warm welcome, meets fans
PM in Kuwait Live Updates: PM Modi upon landed was met with a warm welcome from the Emir of Kuwait as well as admirers from the Indian diaspora and among Kuwaiti citizens.
He posted on social media platform X saying, “Landed in Kuwait to a warm welcome. This is the first visit by an Indian PM in 43 years, and it will undoubtedly strengthen the India-Kuwait friendship across various sectors. I look forward to the programmes scheduled for later today and tomorrow.”
Arabic translator for Ramayana and Mahabharata meets Modi
PM in Kuwait Live Updates: Narendra Modi, after landing in Kuwait, met Abdullateef Alnesef, the book publisher and Abdullah Baron, the translator of Ramayana and Mahabharata in the Arabic language.
Abdullateef Alnesef, the book publisher told news agency ANI, “I am very happy, it is an honour for me. Mr Modi is very happy with this. These books are very important. He (Prime Minister Modi) signed both the books.”
Modi meets 101-year-old ex-IFS officer
After a sweet exchange on social media platform X, where an ex-IFS officer's grand-daughter asked the PM to meet her 'Nanaji', PM Modi finally interacted with his 101-year-old admirer and his family after reaching Kuwait for a 2-day visit
'Hala Modi' event to be held to welcome PM
In honour of PM Modi's historic visit to Kuwait, an event titled 'Hala Modi' has been organised with the Indian diaspora at the Sheikh Saad Al Abdullah Sports Complex, to welcome the prime minister.
Congress slams PM for visiting Kuwait before Manipur
PM in Kuwait Live Updates: The Congress on Saturday slammed prime minister Narendra Modi, saying the "frequent flyer PM" has gone to Kuwait while the people of Manipur continue to wait.
Congress general secretary of communications, Jairam Ramesh, in a post on X, said, "Such is their fate, As Mr. Modi refuses to find a date, The people of Manipur continue to wait, While the Frequent Flyer PM is off to Kuwait."
Modi to meet 101 year old ex-IFS officer in Kuwait
PM in Kuwait Live Updates: In an interaction on social media platform X, an Indian woman posted a message addressed to PM Modi asking him to please meet her grandfather who is an ex-IFS officer as he is a big fan of the prime minister.
In her post she said, “ Humble request to Hon'ble PM @narendramodi to meet my 101-year-old Nanaji, ex-IFS officer, in Kuwait during tmrw’s interaction with the Indian Diaspora. Nana @MangalSainHanda is a great admirer of yours.”
PM Modi responded to her message, saying that he looked forward to meeting the 101-year-old Indian citizen.
Narendra Modi to attend Arabian Gulf Cup inauguration
Prime minister Narendra Modi, will attend the Arabian Gulf Cup inauguration during his visit to Kuwait.
Modi is visiting Kuwait the invitation of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
Indians constitute 21 per cent of Kuwait's population
As PM Modi commences his 2-day visit in Kuwait, he will interact with the Indian diaspora in the country, where Indians constitute 21 per cent (1 million) of the total population of Kuwait and 30 per cent of its work-force (around 9 lakhs), reported news agency PTI.

Indian workers top the private Sector as well as domestic sector (DSW) work force list, according to the Indian Embassy in Kuwait.
Indian workers top the private Sector as well as domestic sector (DSW) work force list, according to the Indian Embassy in Kuwait.
Modi to discuss trade, West Asian interests and interact with diaspora
PM in Kuwait Live Updates: PM Modi is visiting Kuwait, the first visit by a prime minister to the country in 43 years, and will be interacting with the Indian diaspora in the nation.
He will also be discussing trade agreements with Kuwait, which is is among India's top trading partners, with bilateral trade valued at USD 10.47 billion in the financial year 2023-24.
West Asian interests for both countries may also come into play, with the recency of the collapse of President Assad's regime in Syria.
Modi reaches Kuwait city
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Kuwait for a 2-day visit at the invitation of Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait.

This is the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years.
This is the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years.