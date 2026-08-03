BJP's loyalty test, Prasant Kishor's debut: Why Bankipur bypoll matters
This bypoll will serve as a litmus test for Prashant Kishor to see if people of Bihar are ready to give him and his party a chance this time or not.
Bihar’s Bankipur assembly constituency has emerged as a key battleground to see whether the people there stand with the Bharatiya Janata Party or are ready for a change. Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor has taken his first political gamble by choosing to fight from Bankipur, which has been a BJP bastion for long, and the Rashtriya Janata Dal has also thrown in its hat in hopes that the tide in Bihar may have turned after last year’s assembly elections.
Matter of prestige
The byelection in Bankipur, which would otherwise not attract much attention, was necessitated after BJP’s Nitin Nabin vacated the seat for joining the Rajya Sabha. He represented Bankipur in Bihar assembly undefeated for around two decades before moving to the Parliament. The seat has been a BJP stronghold for over three decades. Before Nitin, his father Nabin Kishore Prashad Sinha represented the seat for three terms. This makes winning Bankipur a matter of prestige for the BJP.
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Electoral debut for Prashant Kishor
The man behind some of the biggest political wins across India, Prashant Kishor, is set to realise whether his strategic skills will turn votes for him in this key battle or not. The Bankipur bypoll marks the electoral debut of the political strategist-turned-politician, who decided to enter the fray after his party suffered a crushing defeat in last year’s Bihar assembly polls, when Jan Suraaj Party failed to win even a single seat.
This bypoll will serve as a litmus test for Kishor to see if the people of Bihar are ready to give him and his political outfit a chance this time or not.
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Key test for RJD
The Rashtriya Janata Dal, which suffered major losses during Bihar’s last assembly polls, is also among the key players in the bypoll, waiting to see if it can make a place for itself at the BJP stronghold.
Who are the candidates
The battle for Bankipur was rocky right from the beginning, particularly for the BJP whose original candidate, Abhishek Kumar Sinha alias Bunty, withdrew his nomination. His father later said that the decision was taken “to protect the honour of his parents” who had been named in the infamous fodder scam of Bihar.
BJP then fielded Neeraj Kumar Sinha from the seat, who is carrying weight of the party’s expectation and reputation with this key bypoll.
Jan Suraaj Party’s founder decided to himself enter the fray and test the political water, making the contest interesting which would otherwise be expected to be an easy win for the BJP.
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The RJD fielded Rekha Kumari from Bankipur.
Why Bankipur bypoll is important
The NDA alliance, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party and Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), swept the assembly polls in November last year. However, much has changed since then. Kumar, who was the chief ministerial face when the elections were held, no longer holds that position and sits in the Rajya Sabha now. He was replaced by BJP’s Samrat Choudhary.
It has not yet been tested whether Bihar made peace with that decision and the Bankipur bypoll may just be able to provide an idea.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNikita Sharma
Nikita Sharma is a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She is a Delhi-based digital journalist with five years of experience writing and editing news stories across beats including crime, politics, tech, trends and much more, both national and international. At Hindustan Times, she is part of the news team and focuses on breaking news, keeping a track of what is happening where, and chasing ever-developing news stories. She has a penchant for covering crime, geopolitics, and Indian politics with a keen eye for stories often overlooked in the daily news cycle. At Hindustan Times, she has extensively covered several key events including the US Presidential elections, Air India plane crash, Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, US’ tariff war, and others. As a Delhi aficionado, she particularly enjoys roaming and writing about the national capital — its heritage, food, art and culture, and the many problems that come with it — the pollution, waterlogging, traffic, and more. Nikita did her Bachelor in Journalism and Mass Communication from GGSIPU and started working as a digital journalist in 2021. During her first stint, she covered hyperlocal news at a Delhi-based newsroom, writing and editing stories on builder-buyer conflicts, civic issues such as potholes, waterlogging, lack of facilities at hospitals in Delhi, crippling of the city during peak monsoon season. She also wrote features covering Delhi’s art exhibitions, heritage walks, artist profiles, museums, classical Hindustani music concerts and dance shows. She entered mainstream news in 2023 and has previously worked at NDTV.Read More