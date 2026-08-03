Day before bypoll result, Congress suspends former Datia MLA Rajendra Bharti

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Sunday night suspended former Datia MLA Rajendra Bharti from the party’s primary membership, just a day before the results of the Datia Assembly by-election conducted on July 30. Rajendra Bharti had defeated former home minister Narottam Mishra in the 2023 assembly election. (HT Print)

The order, issued by AICC general secretary and Madhya Pradesh in-charge Harish Chaudhary, said, “with the approval of the president of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), Mallikarjun Kharge, Rajendra Bharti, former MLA from Datia, is hereby suspended from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress with immediate effect.”

Follow live updates related to Datia assembly election results here.

Rajendra Bharti's disqualification Bharti had defeated former home minister Narottam Mishra in the 2023 assembly election. However, in April this year, he was disqualified from the Legislative Assembly after a Delhi special court sentenced him to three years’ imprisonment in a fraud case.

The suspension followed allegations of anti-party activities during the Datia by-election campaign. Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh submitted a written complaint to party president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leaders, accusing Bharti of colluding with BJP leaders and attempting to sabotage the party’s prospects.

“Bharti was working in collusion with BJP leaders and had received funding from the BJP. An attempt was made to harm the Congress party by distributing money among voters through Bharti’s supporters,” Singh alleged.

Counting of votes for the Datia by-election is scheduled for August 3.