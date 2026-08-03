'Look at PM CARES Fund too': CJP hits back after RTI activist questions Abhijeet Dipke's US education
Tiwari told reporters that he had raised a complaint and questioned how Abhijeet Dipke was able to attend Boston University from the US.
After an RTI was filed for an inquiry into the funds for the Cockroach Janta Party, particularly Abhijeet Dipke's education in the United States, the online outfit has responded and called for a probe into the PM CARES fund.
On Sunday, a Surat-based RTI activist, Amit Tiwari, sought an inquiry into the finances of CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's father, Bhagwanrao Dipke, who is a retired Maharashtra government employee.
Tiwari told reporters that he had raised a complaint and questioned how Abhijeet Dipke was able to attend Boston University from the US.
"I have complained to the Maharashtra Government that Bhagwanrao Dipke was a Junior Engineer at MIDC. So, if he received a salary of ₹60,000-65,000, how was he able to afford the education of his children in the US?" he told news agency ANI.
Also Read | Dipke questions FIR against Ruchika Singh, asks if same yardstick will apply to BJP IT cell members for using abusive language
Tiwari also called on the government to investigate and take strict action in case of disproportionate assets.
CJP hits back
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke rejected the claims made by the RTI activist during an interview with senior journalist Barkha Dutt. Speaking to her, Dipke stated that he attended Boston University on a scholarship.
"My education was funded by a scholarship provided by Boston University. And I had taken some education loan which I have to pay back now," Dipke told Dutt, while also revealing his scholarship letter from the US-based university.
CJP spokesperson Vaishnavi Gaur also responded, accusing Tiwari of targeting a private individual.
"Those who file RTIs into a private individual's education expenses should also take a look at the PM CARES Fund too. Modi ji will forgive you too—don't worry. (Ek private individual ke education expenses pe RTI lagane wale kabhi PM cares fund ki taraf bhi dekhe. Modi ji aapko maaf kar denge, don't worry)," Gaur wrote on social media platform X.
Why PM CARES fund?
The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations - PM CARES - was created in March 2020, following the COVID-19 pandemic in India.
In June 2020, a statement from the prime minister's office stated that the PM CARES fund did not qualify as a public authority under the Right to Information Act of 2005.
Also Read | PM CARES Fund may get RTI third-party privacy safeguards: Delhi high court
This statement came after multiple RTIs were filed, seeking transparency into the funds which citizens were asked to donate for.
However, the government maintains that the fund is not open for queries and that the fund receives "voluntary contributions and no money from state budgets."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDanita Yadav
Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order.Read More