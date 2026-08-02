RTI activist seeks inquiry into how Abhijeet Dipke's father funded his US education

Days after the Cockroach Janta Party announced a legal fund of ₹1 crore for protestors arrested or detained by Delhi Police, an RTI activist has sought an inquiry into the funds for the online outfit. Abhijeet Dipke, a graduate from Boston University, returned to India on June 6 to kick off the protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party. (PTI)

A Surat-based RTI activist has called for a probe into the CJP and the finances of founder Abhijeet Dipke's father.

As per a report by news agency PTI, activist Amit Tiwari sought an inquiry into the finances of Bhagwanrao Dipke, who is a retired Maharashtra government employee. The inquiry comes due to Dipke's education in the United States.

Abhijeet Dipke, a graduate from Boston University, returned to India on June 6 to kick off the protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party.

"I have also complained to the Maharashtra Government that Bhagwanrao Dipke was a Junior Engineer at MIDC. So, if he received a salary of ₹60,000-65,000, how was he able to afford the education of his children in the US?" he said.

"We have complained to the Maharashtra Government that this should be investigated and strict action should be taken if this is a case of disproportionate assets," Tiwari added.

CJP's legal aid also under scanner The activist also wrote to the Election Commission of India and the Central GST over the legal defence fund announced by senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal.

"The Cockroach Janta Party is an unregistered entity but is operating as a political party....If ₹1 crore has been pledged to it as a legal defence fund, then the EC should verify whether the CJP is registered with it under section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

He added that if the outfit is not registered, then its collection of funds needs to be examined.

The activist also inquired where Kapil Sibal will pay the 18 per cent GST on the ₹1 crore pledged as legal aid.

He also criticised the CJP-led protests, saying the movement had crossed a line after initially being centred on the NEET paper leak issue.

"We respect our elders. It was fine until you were carrying out the CJP movement and protesting over NEET. But in the middle of the agitation, you started abusing PM Modi and his late mother. You also spoke foul on his ties to foreign leaders. We have complained against all of this. It is all wrong," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)