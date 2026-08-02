GST collections cross ₹2.11 lakh crore in July

India’s gross Goods and Services Tax collections in July crossed ₹2 lakh crore for the second time in the current fiscal year with 15.4% year-on-year jump to surpass ₹2.11 lakh crore, which is the third highest monthly collection since the GST regime was unveiled on July 1, 2017. Net GST collection in July 2026, after refunds, also saw a robust double-digit growth. (Representative Image/Unsplash)

The GST regime entered its 10th year with a monthly gross GST collection of ₹2,11,205 crore as against ₹1,83,065 crore in July 2025, reflecting India’s economic resilience, steady domestic consumption and effective compliances, according to finance ministry data released on Saturday.

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Domestic transactions collections Collections from domestic transactions rose 10.1% in July to ₹1,44,695 crore from ₹1,31,439 crore a year earlier, while revenues from imports jumped 28.8% to ₹66,511 crore from ₹51,626 crore.

Net GST collection in July 2026, after refunds, also saw a robust double-digit growth, which stood at ₹1,81,237 crore in July 2026, registering 15.8% jump from ₹1,56,570 crore in July 2025. Total refunds rose 13.1% to ₹29,968 crore from ₹26,495 crore in July last year.

To be sure, the July collections relate to business transactions undertaken in June.

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What experts say Deloitte India partner MS Mani said: “The high GST collections which reflect business transactions during June 26 ties up very well with the 7.3% increase in industrial production during June. It reflects continued economic resilience despite the challenges in the external environment.”

Experts, however, pointed at high growth in monthly GST collections on imports, which could be either because of imports of inputs for domestic value-addition or for purely consumption.

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EY India tax partner Saurabh Agarwal said, “One cannot ignore the elevated levels of import GST collections, which remain a nagging concern. This points to a persistent gap in domestic manufacturing capability despite the range of successful PLI [production linked incentive] and Atmanirbhar Bharat interventions rolled out over the past few years.”