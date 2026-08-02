FIR against Rahul Gandhi, Pappu Yadav, Awadhesh Prasad in Varanasi over donation theft skit at Parliament

The Varanasi Police on Saturday registered a case against Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and two other MPs – Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav and Awadhesh Prasad — for allegedly insulting Sanatan Dharma and hurting religious sentiments during an Opposition protest, which included a skit on the Ram temple donation controversy, in Parliament complex on Friday, a senior police official said. Seers submitted an application in Varanasi on Saturday to register an FIR against MPs after a protest over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple. (PTI PHOTO)

What the FIR said According to Gaurav Banswal, deputy commissioner of police, Kashi Zone, an FIR was filed based on a formal complaint submitted at the Varanasi Kotwali police station by some seers alleging that Lok Sabha MPs Rahul Gandhi, Pappu Yadav and Awadhesh Prasad insulted Sanatan Dharma in Parliament complex.

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Rahul Gandhi is the Congress MP from Rae Bareli. Pappu Yadav is an Independent MP from Purnia constituency in Bihar while Awadhesh Prasad is the Samajwadi Party MP from Faizabad seat in Uttar Pradesh.

The case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 302 (uttering words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings of any person) and 3(5) (common intention, when multiple people do a criminal act together with a shared plan).

Seers' concern over protest Earlier in the day, a delegation of seers led by Mahant Balak Das—the head of Patalpuri Math in Varanasi—filed an application at the Kotwali police station here, demanding that a case be registered against Pappu Yadav and other leaders who participated in the protest in New Delhi.

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The seers alleged that the ‘political charade’ tarnished the image of the seer community. They claimed this act also hurt the religious sentiments of millions of followers of the Sanatan faith. The seers said while democratic methods are acceptable for registering dissent, using the attire and religious traditions of seers on a political platform in this manner is condemnable.

Balak Das said the manner in which Pappu Yadav insulted Lord Ram and Sanatan Dharma was unforgivable.

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“No follower of Sanatan Dharma can forget this act. It has hurt our religious sentiments. So we have demanded that a case be registered,” Balak Das said.

What was the donation theft skit On Friday, INDIA bloc MPs, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, were reportedly present during a protest against the donation theft at Ram Temple in Ayodhya as well as the police action against student agitators during their July 20 Parliament march.

The Opposition MPs enacted a skit to highlight the temple donation theft. As part of this, they placed donation boxes in front of the stairs leading to the Makar Dwar of Parliament. The MPs allegedly put money into the boxes, while a saffron-clad Pappu Yadav, who sat near the boxes, slipped it into his pockets. The INDIA bloc MPs also demanded Union home minister Amit Shah’s resignation and questioned his absence from House proceedings.