Injured worker succumbs, Kulgam terror attack toll rises to 2

A labourer from Chhattisgarh, who was injured along with another worker from the state in a terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir’s Kulgam district, succumbed to his gunshot wounds on Saturday, officials aware of the development said. The other worker succumbed on Friday. Ratre, a resident of Sakti district in Chhattisgarh, and Bhaina, who belonged to Sarangarh-Bilaigarh district of the state, had migrated to J&K this year in search of work. (File Photo/PTI)

Terrorists had attacked two brick kiln workers late on Friday in the Kelam area of the south Kashmir district, where one of them — identified as Deepak Ratre (24) — died on the spot, while Bhupendra Bhaina (28) succumbed to his injuries later. A senior doctor at SKIMS said that Bhaina had received bullets in his chest and all efforts by doctors failed to revive him.

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Ratre, a resident of Sakti district in Chhattisgarh, and Bhaina, who belonged to Sarangarh-Bilaigarh district of the state, had migrated to J&K this year in search of work, people aware of the matter said.

The attack follows closely on the heels of another incident less than 10 days ago, in which terrorists allegedly shot and killed a police officer deployed on Amarnath Yatra security duty in Anantnag.

J&K LG chairs security review meeting J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday chaired a high-level security review meeting in Srinagar, where he directed all the deputy commissioners and SSPs to conduct a comprehensive review of the Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) established to protect labourers from outside Jammu & Kashmir.

“We must intensify precise, high-impact anti-terror operations to neutralise the terrorists,” Sinha said, instructing the authorities to ensure dignified last rites for the victims. The meeting also discussed the security arrangements in place for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra and strengthening of the security grid. During the day, security forces conducted several operations across south Kashmir to trace the killers of two labourers.

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Chhattisgarh government announces ex gratia The Chhattisgarh government, too, announced an ex gratia of ₹20 lakh each for the families of two migrant workers. “The Chhattisgarh government stands firmly with the bereaved families in this hour of grief,” chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai said.

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Political controversy erupts Meanwhile, a political controversy erupted on Saturday after National Conference president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah questioned the timing of the Kulgam terror attack.

He called for an investigation into the killing of two migrant labourers in a terror attack in Kulgam, and asked why such incidents happen whenever his party demands the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood.

“It is not even known who carried out the attack or who the perpetrators are. There must be an investigation to identify the attackers. I do not know why this happens only when we ask for the restoration of statehood,” Abdullah said.

The remarks drew sharp criticism from BJP leader Ravinder Raina, who termed Abdullah’s statement “highly controversial” and “deeply unfortunate”. “When innocent labourers are brutally murdered by terrorists, the nation expects every political leader to stand united against terrorism, not to make speculative statements, create confusion or divert attention from the perpetrators,” Raina said.

AIP chief spokesperson condemns terrorist attack Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi condemned the terrorist attack, describing it as a barbaric act that deserves the strongest condemnation.

“The killing of innocent labourers is a crime against humanity and a direct assault on Kashmir’s age-old values of peace, hospitality and brotherhood. Such acts have no sanction in Islam, which declares the killing of an innocent person as if one has killed all of humanity,” he said.