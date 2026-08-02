Arvind Kejriwal set to march to PM’s residence against E20 petrol on August 4
The former Delhi chief minister made the announcement at the “National Townhall Against E20”.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday that he will lead a march to the Prime Minister’s residence on Tuesday to submit an online petition, signed by over 200,000 people, opposing the rollout of E20 petrol.
The former Delhi chief minister made the announcement at the “National Townhall Against E20”.
He said that over two lakh people had signed the online petition addressed to the PM and that he would personally deliver printed copies.
Also Read | 'On Aug 4, at 12 pm': Kejriwal plans march to PM's residence with '100 who don't fear jail' over E20 concerns
2 lakh people signed the petition: Kejriwal
Kejriwal said, “A few days ago, I asked the people of the country to sign a petition addressed to the Prime Minister. So far, more than two lakh people have signed it online... At 12 noon on August 4, I will personally go to the PM’s residence to hand them over. I will take only 100 people with me who are not afraid of police lathis or going to jail.”
Kejriwal added, “If E20 were truly safe, they would sit across the table and have a discussion. We would present our evidence, and they could present theirs”.
Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra dismissed Kejriwal’s allegations. “...He should produce even 100 vehicles that have actually suffered damage or engine failure because of using E20 fuel,” Malhotra said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSnehil Sinha
Snehil Sinha is an Assistant Editor with the Delhi Metro bureau of Hindustan Times, where she reports on politics, governance, public policy, urban infrastructure and transport, subjects that shape the everyday lives of millions in the national capital. Over a journalism career spanning 14 years, she has built a reputation for meticulous, data-driven reporting that combines on-ground perspectives with policy analysis. She began her career with The Indian Express before joining Hindustan Times, where she has reported extensively on civic administration and urban governance in Gurugram, Noida and now Delhi. Her reporting is distinguished by its clarity, depth and balance. Whether covering large-scale infrastructure projects, environmental challenges, transport reforms or government policy, she tries to translate complex administrative decisions into accessible, engaging stories without losing nuance. Her work reflects a strong command of public records, official data and field reporting, often connecting policy announcements with their impact on citizens. Her stories go beyond headlines to explain how governance decisions influence the city's growth, mobility and quality of life, making her work an important contribution to informed public discourse.Read More