251-foot Tricolour Kanwar steels the spotlight during Kanwar Yatra in Haridwar

Devotees carrying a 251-foot-long Tricolour Kanwar from Haridwar to Baghpat drew widespread attention, showcasing their patriotic spirit during the Kanwar Yatra. The unique Kanwar became a major attraction, with the devotees also urging the country's youth to stay away from drugs. (Screenshots from video (Credits: @PTI_News/X))

Around a dozen Kanwariyas collected holy Ganga water from Har Ki Pauri before beginning their journey with the massive Tricolour-themed Kanwar. The unique Kanwar became a major attraction, with the devotees also urging the country's youth to stay away from drugs.

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As the number of Kanwariyas arriving in Haridwar from different states continues to increase, colourful religious tableaux and unique Kanwars are adding to the spiritual atmosphere. The group from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, said the Tricolour Kanwar Yatra was dedicated to the pride of the nation and the sacrifices of India's martyrs.

The devotees appealed to people across the country to remain united and not be misled by divisive influences. They also urged young people to stay away from substance abuse and requested Kanwariyas visiting Haridwar to maintain peace and discipline while undertaking the pilgrimage.

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Speaking to ANI, Kanwariya Harendra Kumar said, "My name is Harender Kumar. This is 251 feet long and more than 11 feet in height. It is from District Baghpat, Village Kurdi, Uttar Pradesh. Our journey is approximately 200 km long. Patriotism is in our blood. There was great support on the way from the Uttarakhand police and the local Shiva devotees here. It is very good. We received a lot of love from Shiva devotees here and the people of Uttarakhand. It is great."

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Another Kanwariya, Deepak Chaudhary, said, "221 feet in length, 11 feet in width and height. The tricolour is the national flag of the country. It sends a message to the youth. Everyone brings the Kanwar and we respect all Shiva devotees. But we saw some people smoking drugs and drinking alcohol there. Seeing the tricolor will have a positive effect. It is from Haridwar to Baghpat. There are 20 of us and about 5-6 helpers. We are getting a lot of support. We face some trouble in cities when we stop and the police harass us."