Chef Kunal Kapur shares simple and delicious dhaniya wale aloo recipe: See step-by-step preparation
Kunal Kapur's coriander potato recipe is a humble dish that can easily become the star of any vegetarian meal.
While we occasionally crave fancy dishes, it is the comfort of a well-cooked everyday meal that always manages to win hearts. Taking to Instagram on July 18, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared one such recipe - dhaniya wale aloo (coriander potato).
Also Read | Try this delicious kung pao chicken noodles with 52g protein and 450 calories per serving: See step-by-step preparation
Describing the dish, he wrote in the caption, “That fresh dhaniya chutney coating, the perfect hit of spice, and potatoes that soak up every bit of flavour… this is the kind of recipe you’ll keep making on repeat.”
The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients for dhaniya wale aloo
- Fresh coriander leaves - 1 bunch
- Ginger - ½ inch piece
- Garlic cloves - 6
- Green chilli - 2
- Lemon - ½
- Water - a dash
- Potato, medium - 5
- Oil - 3 tbsp
- Hing - ½ tsp
- Dry red chilli - 2
- Coriander seeds, pounded - 1 tbsp
- Green chilli - 2-3
- Salt - to taste
- Black salt - ½ tsp
- Turmeric powder - ½ tsp
- Chilli powder - 1 tsp
- Coriander powder - 1 tsp
- Chaat masala - 2 tsp
- Garam masala - ½ tsp
- Kasoori methi - a pinch
Method of preparation
- First, wash the fresh coriander and break the stems in half. Put them in a blender along with ginger, garlic and green chillies. Squeeze in half a lemon and add a dash of water, and then blend it into a smooth paste. Keep it aside for later.
- Next, wash and peel the potatoes. Cut them into small cubes. Heat up some oil in a pan. Then add hing, dry red chillies, pounded coriander seeds and slit green chillies. Sauté for a while before adding in the diced potatoes. Add some salt and black salt, and saute until the potatoes start turning brown.
- Next, add turmeric powder, chilli powder, coriander powder, chaat masala, garam masala, and kasoori methi. Cook it until the potatoes are well coated with the masala and turn golden.
- Now pour in the prepared coriander mixture and cook on high heat. Serve it warm and enjoy.
More about Kunal Kapur
Kunal Kapur is a celebrity chef and restaurateur who is also one of the hosts of MasterChef India. Born in September 1979 in New Delhi, he pursued higher education in hotel management. However, his training in culinary skills began at home with his father and grandfather. He began his career with the Taj Group of Hotels and has since won numerous awards as a chef. He has also opened his own establishments across the country and abroad.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.