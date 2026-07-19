Try this delicious kung pao chicken noodles with 52g protein and 450 calories per serving: See step-by-step preparation

We all look for something special to try on the weekends, but for those among us counting their calories, finding viable options that are also delicious is not easy. Aathira Sethumadhavan's Kung Pao chicken noodles recipe uses Shirataki noodles. (@aathirasethumadhavan/Instagram)

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Taking to Instagram on July 18, certified nutritionist and digital content creator Aathira Sethumadhavan offered a potential solution to the problem with her protein-loaded Kung Pao chicken noodles recipe.

“When you can have both the Indo-Chinese and the gains, why not? This one gives you both effortlessly, and it comes together in under half an hour,” she wrote in the caption of her post.

The recipe below serves two, with each serving weighing approximately 370 grams and containing only 450 calories. The breakdown of the nutritional content of each serving is as follows: