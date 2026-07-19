Try this delicious kung pao chicken noodles with 52g protein and 450 calories per serving: See step-by-step preparation
Nutritionist shares easy and tasty chicken noodles recipe that has low calories and high protein, making it the perfect indulgent meal for healthy weekends.
We all look for something special to try on the weekends, but for those among us counting their calories, finding viable options that are also delicious is not easy.
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Taking to Instagram on July 18, certified nutritionist and digital content creator Aathira Sethumadhavan offered a potential solution to the problem with her protein-loaded Kung Pao chicken noodles recipe.
“When you can have both the Indo-Chinese and the gains, why not? This one gives you both effortlessly, and it comes together in under half an hour,” she wrote in the caption of her post.
The recipe below serves two, with each serving weighing approximately 370 grams and containing only 450 calories. The breakdown of the nutritional content of each serving is as follows:
- Calories - 450
- Protein - 52 grams
- Carbohydrates - 25 grams
- Fat - 15 grams
The detailed steps to make the dish are presented below:
Ingredients for Kung Pao chicken noodles
- Oil – 2 tsp
- Ginger garlic, minced – 1 tbsp
- Dry red chillies, diced – 4 to 5
- Roasted peanuts – 30g (~3 tbsp)
- Onion, sliced – 1 medium
- Chicken mince – 400g (or paneer, tofu or soya mince)
- Soy sauce – 2 tbsp
- Oyster sauce – 1 tbsp (optional)
- Sugar – 1 tbsp
- Vinegar – 1 tbsp
- Salt and pepper – to taste
- Cornflour – 1 tsp, mixed with 2 tbsp water
- Shirataki noodles – 200g (1 packet), rinsed and drained
- Spring onion greens, sliced – ¼ cup
Method of preparation
- Heat the oil in a pan, then add the minced ginger and garlic. Sauté the ingredients till fragrant.
- Add the dry red chillies and roasted peanuts into the pan, and toast lightly.
- Add the sliced onions and cook till they turn golden brown.
- Next, add the chicken mince into the mix and break it up well.
- Season the ingredients in the pan with soy sauce, oyster sauce, salt, pepper, honey and vinegar. Mix everything really well.
- Now pour in the cornflour slurry and cook the chicken on a high flame for 10 to 15 minutes, till the chicken is done and the sauce coats everything.
- Add the rinsed and drained shirataki noodles into the pan, followed by the spring onion greens.
- Mix well and serve hot.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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