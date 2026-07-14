Sanjeev Kapoor shares comforting chicken ramen bowl recipe perfect for rainy days: See step-by-step preparation
The warm bowl of chicken ramen can be made from scratch in minutes, making it the perfect comfort food to easily indulge in during the rains.
The rainy weather often makes one crave something savoury, and a warm bowl of ramen soup is the perfect comforting dish to indulge in at the time. If you are planning to order one in, take a moment to consider making it at home to enjoy with friends and family.
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Taking to Instagram on July 13, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared his signature recipe for chicken ramen bowl that can be prepared in a jiffy.
“Baarish ke mausam kuch garma garam miljaye toh baat hi alag hoti hai,” he says, describing the dish. “This ramen bowl brings together broth, noodles, vegetables and warmth in the most satisfying way.”
The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients for chicken ramen bowl
- 150 grams chicken breast, thickly sliced
- 100 grams flat noodles, boiled
- 2 tbsps oil
- 2 tbsps chopped garlic
- 5-6 spring onion bulbs, sliced
- 1 tbsp chopped celery
- 4 cups chicken stock
- Salt to taste
- 1 medium carrot, peeled and cut into roundels
- ½ cup bean sprouts, for garnish
- 6-8 button mushrooms, quartered
- 1 tsp chilli oil, to drizzle
- 4-5 pak choy leaves
- Toasted white sesame seeds to sprinkle
- Boiled and halved eggs to serve
Method of preparation
- Heat oil in a kadai. Add garlic and saute till light golden brown. Add the spring onion bulbs and sauté for one minute.
- Add celery and saute for a few seconds. Add chicken stock and salt, and allow them to boil.
- Add carrot, bean sprouts, mushrooms and chicken and mix well.
- Add chilli oil and cook for four to five minutes.
- Add pak choy and flat noodles and cook for two to three minutes. Transfer into a bowl, garnish with bean sprouts, drizzle chilli oil, sprinkle white sesame seeds and serve hot with boiled eggs.
About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. He became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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