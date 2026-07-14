Sanjeev Kapoor shares comforting chicken ramen bowl recipe perfect for rainy days: See step-by-step preparation

The rainy weather often makes one crave something savoury, and a warm bowl of ramen soup is the perfect comforting dish to indulge in at the time. If you are planning to order one in, take a moment to consider making it at home to enjoy with friends and family. The chicken ramen bowl recipe can be prepared in minutes. (@sanjeevkapoor/Instagram)

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Taking to Instagram on July 13, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared his signature recipe for chicken ramen bowl that can be prepared in a jiffy.

“Baarish ke mausam kuch garma garam miljaye toh baat hi alag hoti hai,” he says, describing the dish. “This ramen bowl brings together broth, noodles, vegetables and warmth in the most satisfying way.”

The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.