Want to cook nalli nihari at home? This mouth-watering recipe by chef Sanjeev Kapoor will only take 2 hours

Slow-cooked, flavourful, delicate, and rich – nalli nihari is one of the most difficult dishes to prepare. It involves slowly cooking the meat, mainly the shank of goat or lamb, along with bone marrow. When it is cooked for hours, the marrow leaves the bones and is mixed with the gravy, giving the stew a rich flavour, and the mutton turns soft and juicy when it is done. Sanjeev Kapoor's nalli nihari will delight your taste buds. (Sanjeev Kapoor)

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This melt-in-your-mouth dish takes hours to make. However, it is avidly enjoyed by meat lovers, as it is the star of Mughlai cuisine, possibly second only to biryani. It is a popular stew prepared in both the North (Lucknow and Delhi) and the South (Hyderabad).

On July 2, chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared a delicious nalli nihari recipe that you can easily cook at home on his website. A few key ingredients in Sanjeev Kapoor's version of the Hyderabadi dish include mutton shanks, mustard oil, onions, garlic, red chilli powder, whole-wheat slurry, screw pine water, and saffron water.