Want to cook nalli nihari at home? This mouth-watering recipe by chef Sanjeev Kapoor will only take 2 hours
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's nalli nihari recipe highlights key flavours of the Mughlai dish, bringing this elaborate recipe to home kitchens.
Slow-cooked, flavourful, delicate, and rich – nalli nihari is one of the most difficult dishes to prepare. It involves slowly cooking the meat, mainly the shank of goat or lamb, along with bone marrow. When it is cooked for hours, the marrow leaves the bones and is mixed with the gravy, giving the stew a rich flavour, and the mutton turns soft and juicy when it is done.
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This melt-in-your-mouth dish takes hours to make. However, it is avidly enjoyed by meat lovers, as it is the star of Mughlai cuisine, possibly second only to biryani. It is a popular stew prepared in both the North (Lucknow and Delhi) and the South (Hyderabad).
On July 2, chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared a delicious nalli nihari recipe that you can easily cook at home on his website. A few key ingredients in Sanjeev Kapoor's version of the Hyderabadi dish include mutton shanks, mustard oil, onions, garlic, red chilli powder, whole-wheat slurry, screw pine water, and saffron water.
- Preparation time: 15 to 20 minutes
- Cooking time: 1 hour 30 minutes to 2 hours
- Serves: 4 people
Here's how to make nalli nihari:
Ingredients
500 grams of lamb shanks (nalli)
250 grams mutton, cut into two-inch pieces on the bone
¼ cup mustard oil
4 large onions, sliced
2 tablespoons ginger-garlic paste
½ tablespoon green chilli paste
Salt to taste
2 teaspoons red chilli powder
1½ teaspoon turmeric powder
2 teaspoons coriander powder
½ cup yogurt
1½ tablespoons nihari masala
2 to 3 tablespoons whole wheat flour slurry
2 teaspoons screw pine (kewda) water
2 teaspoons saffron water
Ginger strips for garnish
Chopped green chillies for garnish
Khamiri roti for serving
Method
- Heat mustard oil in a pan till it begins to smoke. Add onions and sauté till golden brown.
- Add lamb shanks, mutton, ginger-garlic paste, green chilli paste, and salt; mix well, then sear on high heat for 8 to 10 minutes.
- Add red chilli powder, turmeric powder and coriander powder and mix well.
- Add yoghurt and nihari masala, mix, and cook until the fat separates.
- Add 3 cups of water, mix well, cover and cook on medium heat for 40 to 45 minutes. Reserve some Rogan in a small bowl. Add the whole-wheat flour slurry, mix well, and cook for five to seven minutes.
- Add screw pine water and saffron water and mix well.
- Transfer to a serving bowl, drizzle with the reserved rogan, garnish with ginger and green chillies, and serve hot with khamiri roti.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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